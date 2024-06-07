England vs Iceland Predictions: Betting Tips and Odds

Our betting expert presents England vs Iceland predictions as the Three Lions welcome Iceland in the last international friendly before Euro 2024.

+

Gareth Southgate’s men will be aiming to build on that 3-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina earlier in the week. Read our tips and predictions for Friday’s game at Wembley Stadium.

England vs Iceland Predictions & Tips

England is expected to achieve a fairly comfortable 3-1 victory against Iceland at Wembley on Friday.

A return to victory at Wembley

Following the routine 3-0 win against Bosnia and Herzegovina, England are looking for another strong performance in their last friendly before the European Championship.

After securing qualification to Germany in style, Gareth Southgate’s side hasn’t always lived up to expectations and collected a couple of disappointing results, including the defeat in March at home to Brazil.

That was England’s only negative result in the last 12 games in all competitions and the first time they got beaten at home in the last two years, since the 4-0 defeat against Hungary.

The Three Lions have been extremely consistent in recent times in front of their crowd and should be able to pass the last test before the Euros with ease. This bet would have landed in four of England’s last six matches.

Southgate will call upon his key players

On Thursday the majority of England’s reserves players were given a chance from the start, but for this match, Southgate is likely to use the same XI that will debut at Euro 2024 against Serbia.

With the likes of Declan Rice, Harry Kane and Phil Foden on the pitch at the same time we’ll probably see a side much more capable of creating scoring chances from the start than against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

The hosts have scored at least twice at home in seven of their last eight games and have obtained a victory in five of the last seven friendly matches. This bet opens the door for Iceland to get a goal or two as well.

In-form visitors will fancy their chances

After a fairly disappointing qualifying campaign, Iceland were unlucky in their 2-1 defeat against Ukraine that cost them a place at Euro 2024.

The visitors finished 4th in Group J, having won only three games as they lost to Luxembourg and Slovakia, but managed to score four times in the play-off semi-final against Israel.

They’ve found the back of the net in five of their last six games and can count on one of Serie A’s best players this season, Albert Gudmundsson, who scored 14 times with newly promoted Genoa.

Iceland are not as strong as when they defeated England at Euro 2016, but given that the hosts have only kept two clean sheets in the last seven, betting on the visitors nicking a goal, perhaps on the break, looks like a good option.

England’s weak spot might get exposed

England are, alongside France, the favourites to win the Euros and can’t underestimate this last friendly before the tournament in Germany.

The hosts have only failed to score once in the last 14, but their weakest spot remains the defence where Harry Maguire and John Stones might struggle against technical and pacey attacks.

Iceland have got nothing to lose and probably, given their technical abilities, won’t just sit back and defend as Bosnia-Herzegovina did on Monday in Newcastle.

The Three Lions have conceded in five of their last eight home matches, including friendlies, and even against a modest Bosnia and Herzegovina side they suffered a couple of scares in the first half. This bet keeps the door open at both ends and carries plenty of value.