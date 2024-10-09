England vs Greece Predictions: Kane to lead the charge at Wembley

Our football expert presents his top three bets for the England vs. Greece Nations League Group B clash, scheduled for this Friday at 12:15 am.

England vs Greece Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for England vs Greece

England Victory with odds of @1.25 on 1xBet , equating to an 80% chance of the Euro finalists winning.

, equating to an 80% chance of the Euro finalists winning. Harry Kane to score with odds of @1.80 on 1xBet , indicating a 55% chance of the Bayern forward scoring.

, indicating a 55% chance of the Bayern forward scoring. Both teams to score - no with odds of @1.57 on 1xBet, representing a 63% chance for either nation to fail to find the back of the net.

England should be expected to win against Greece by a scoreline of 2-0.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

England welcome Greece to Wembley in the third round of the Nations League Group B. Lee Carsley’s Lions will be eager to make it three wins on the bounce after routine victories against both Ireland and Finland in their opening matches.

Declan Rice and Jack Grealish scored in the first half to stifle Ireland's chances of an unlikely victory at the Aviva Stadium, before captain Harry Kane’s brace saw off Finland back on home soil.

Greece also replicated the result in Dublin against Ireland, where Panathinaikos forward Fotis Ioannidis scored a wonderful goal from outside the box. Greece also beat Finland, but went one better than England, putting three past them without conceding.

The two in-form nations will have an opportunity to go top of Group B with a win on Thursday evening under the Wembley lights.

Probable Lineups for England vs Greece

The probable lineup for England in the "system of play."

Pickford; Colwill, Guehi, Maguire, Arnold, Rice, Grealish, Eze, Gordon, Saka, Kane

The probable lineup for Greece in the "system of play."

Vlachodimos; Tsimikas, Koulierakis, Mavropanos, Rota, Bouchalakis, Siopis, Tzolis, Bakasetas, Chatzigiannis, Ioannidis

England to maintain their winning run

Life under Lee Carsley has been plain sailing so far, winning both Nations League matches without conceding. England haven’t quite got into fifth gear, but neither fixture against Ireland or Finland has required them to do so.

Greece, who have also secured six points out of six, will be their toughest challenge yet. However, there’s quite clearly a gulf in quality between the two nations, and the hosts shouldn’t need too much to win at Wembley.

England’s interim manager can make it three wins from three and stake his claim to be the boss on a permanent basis.

Harry in a hurry

England’s captain and star striker has been enjoying a stellar season in the Bundesliga with Bayern, scoring a hat-trick against Kiel before scoring four against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.

Last time out in an England shirt, the 31-year-old scored a brace against Finland at Wembley, continuing his surge to become England’s all-time top goalscorer.

These are the kind of fixtures the former Spurs striker relishes, and with so much talent in and around him, Greece will find it difficult to keep him quiet across the 90 minutes.

No Greek party at Wembley

England haven’t conceded in either of their Nations League games to date, and no one has come close. Carsley has allowed his team to express themselves in the final third while keeping them well-organised defensively.

Ireland could only conjure up one shot on target, while Finland didn’t manage any when they recently went to Wembley.

England haven’t played Greece since 2006, where they came out on top 4-0, and they’ve only conceded against their next opponents once in their seven head-to-heads.

This is likely to be another routine victory to nil for Carsley's Lions.