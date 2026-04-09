England vs Andorra predictions: Three tips as Tuchel seeks improvement

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A win for the Three Lions should be certain, but Thomas Tuchel’s men have been far from convincing in recent matches.

Best bets for England vs Andorra

Over 4.5 goals at odds of 1.75 on Stake

11+ shots on target at odds of 2.15 on Stake

Second half with the most goals at odds of 2.00 on Stake

England should comfortably defeat Andorra 5-0 at home.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Tuchel has had a sketchy start to life as manager of England. Wins over Albania and Latvia were fine if not spectacular, but a narrow victory against Andorra was cause for concern. Being beaten 3-1 by Senegal in their last game, meanwhile, set alarm bells ringing for many - and drastic improvement is needed.

The Andorrans rarely win football games. A victory over San Marino in October 2024 was the last time they did, and that was the first time since 2022. They’ve lost all of their last four, and haven’t scored past the Three Lions in any of their seven meetings since 2006.

Probable lineups for England vs Andorra

With history heavily favoring England, bettors may want to secure the Stake.com Promo Code before placing wagers on whether the Three Lions can maintain their dominance.

England expected lineup: Pickford, James, Stones, Guehi, Lewis-Skelly, Rice, Henderson, Madueke, Rogers, Rashford, Kane

Andorra expected lineup: Alvarez, Borra, Llovera, Garcia, Olivera, San Nicolas, Rodrigo, Guillen, Babot, Cervos, Fernandez

England back in the goals

The last meeting with Tricolors was far from convincing - the 1-0 on that day was the only time that England haven’t scored 3+ goals against them. Harry Kane came to the rescue on that occasion, as it so often is, and the visitors never really found their groove in Barcelona.

Now back on home soil, and on the back of a summer of rest for most, the Three Lions are expected to roar to life once more. Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham are both recovering from injury, so they weren’t selected, while Cole Palmer is also out. This will give an opportunity to some of the hosts’ other attacking options, and they’ll be desperate to make their mark.

If the home side can step up, then they should be able to put their opponents to the sword. Tuchel wants them to be ruthless. Kane is just seven goals away from 80, and has that milestone well within reach. With Kane chasing yet another record, fans will no doubt be eyeing the latest prices available at leading Online Betting Sites.

England vs Andorra Bet 1: Over 4.5 goals at odds of 1.75 on Stake

A busy night for Alvarez

Iker Álvarez, if he is indeed chosen to start, could have a very busy evening at Wembley. The Córdoba CF stopper is expected in goal, and he hopes for a bit of luck in London.

Even though England didn’t perform at their best in the previous meeting, they still had 20 attempts on goal, and 10 of them were on target. You’d hope for a more cohesive unit this time around, with Tuchel having had a bit more time to work with them. Also, they are going to have a home crowd at their back.

England will have a lot of players with attacking quality on the field, many of whom have a keen eye for goal. A comfortable home victory is expected, but whatever the result, you’d expect the Andorran goal to get peppered with shots over 90 minutes.

England vs Andorra Bet 2: 11+ shots on target at odds of 2.15 on Stake

England to break through

England may struggle to find a breakthrough early on. However, history shows that the Three Lions eventually prevail and secure all three points. It’d be no surprise to see Andorra hold firm for a while at Wembley.

Eight of the last 12 goals scored in England games have been scored in the second half of matches, and fatigue could set in for the visitors. As the game progresses, Tuchel’s quality off the bench could help England open up after the half-time whistle. That should benefit only one of the two sides in London.