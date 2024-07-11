England Euro 2024 Odds: Final Chance for Three Lions

Our football betting expert breaks down the England Euro 2024 Odds as the Three Lions have made Sunday’s final, taking on Spain at 20:00 in Berlin.

The Final of Euro 2024 awaits the Three Lions, as the head to Berlin to face the Spain, who have been the best side in the tournament.

Our expert breaks down their chances for European glory, at both a team and individual level.

All odds in this article are courtesy of Parimatch, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

England Euro 2024 Betting Markets

England To Win the Euros

Team Odds England 2.10

Against all odds, England have made the final, in what has comfortably been one of their worst showings in recent memory. Yet, the Three Lions have found a way to battle through and book their place in the continent's biggest match.

They are however underdogs in this, despite having been pre-tournament favourites, as a mixture of sloppy performances and Spain’s phenomenal tournament, impact the price.

England have looked off the pace, with draws and fraught victories punctuating their results, all whilst the Spanish are the tournament top goalscorers, having won every single game they have been a part of.

This looks to have shifted the odds around massively as La Roja come into this as consummate favourites.

The Spanish equally have history on their side, with three Euros to their name, to England's none. Victory here would crown them as Kings of Europe, with the Three Lions looking to play spoiler.

Of course the English can take the Euros, but it looks set to be an uphill battle.

Euro 2024 Golden Boot Odds

Player Odds Harry Kane 3.25 Jude Bellingham 21.00

Despite having been out at 8/1 pre semi-final, Harry Kane’s odds have come haring in now they’ve made the final, as he now sits as the favourite for the tournament, with one more opportunity to bag goals.

He equally does not even lead the Golden Boot race as of right now, with Spain’s Dani Olmo sitting atop of this with two more assists than the Bayern Munich striker.

Kane did manage to secure a goal in the clash with the Netherlands, fortunate to do so having earned a dubious penalty, but a goal is a goal.

And yet, he has so often looked lost in an England kit, dropping deep, and many wonder if he will be able to bag without a chance being put on a plate in front of him.

Jude Bellingham would need to net a brace in the final should he wish to secure the trophy, whilst keeping Olmo out of the goals.

Having scored two in his first ever El Clasico, he is not one to shy away from the big occasion, but the way this England team has been playing on wonders if he would even see this many chances in the match.

Kane’s odds do not offer the reward we are looking for, particularly not as he still requires more goals to aid his plight, whilst Jude is some ways back in the field.