3.965 Durand Cup market gaining momentum ahead of Bengaluru vs. Kerala Blasters quarter-final clash

Durand Cup market gaining momentum ahead of Bengaluru vs. Kerala Blasters quarter-final clash

With two quarter-finals already done and dusted, the 133rd Durand Cup is slowly approaching its climax

The fourth quarter-final pits two of the tournament’s most free-scoring teams against each other, as 2022 winners Bengaluru FC take on Kerala Blasters in an all-ISL affair.

Bengaluru won the Durand Cup in 2022 and have been one of India’s most successful sides in terms of trophies since their inception in 2013. The Blasters, on the other hand, are yet to win their first major silverware, but have come close on a number of occasions.

Result Odds Bengaluru win 2.55 Draw 3.5 Kerala Blasters win 2.3 Each team to score 2 or more 3.965

(All odds courtesy of 1xbet and are subject to change.)

The result could go either way but going by how the two teams have performed in the group stages, we can expect a high-scoring game.

Both teams have been scoring for fun in this year’s Durand Cup

1xbet is currently providing odds of 3.965 for both teams to score at least two goals or more, and it’s one market worth keeping an eye on.

Bengaluru have been absolutely dominant in Group B, amassing a perfect 9-point haul while scoring 10 goals over their three games while conceding just two goals.

Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, settled for two wins and a draw to win Group C. However, the amount of goals they have scored en route is nothing short of extraordinary. The Tuskers have scored an astonishing 16 goals over three games while conceding only one goal - resulting in a GD of +15.

Both sides have plenty of quality attacking options and thus, an evenly balanced yet high-scoring encounter is quite likely.

Kerala spoilt for choice up front

Kerala have not one but two forwards vying for the Durand Cup Golden Boot. Moroccan left winger Noah Sadaoui tops the goalscoring charts with six goals in three games to his name. Ghanaian forward Kwame Peprah is in second place with four goals.

The Blasters thrashed Mumbai City FC’s reserves 8-0 to open their account before doubling down on that stellar performance with a comprehensive 7-0 win against CISF Protectors.

However, Bengaluru also have ample quality in their attack to cause trouble. New signing Jorge Pereyra Diaz, who has previously played for the Blasters, has already bagged two goals and one assist for his new club.

One last Durand Cup hurrah for Chhetri?

Never say never, but in all likelihood, this is going to be Sunil Chhetri’s last Durand Cup. The Indian football legend and Bengaluru icon recently announced his retirement from international football.

Although he is going to continue playing for Bengaluru this season, the 40-year-old’s playing career is nearing its end. For Chhetri, age is simply a number though. He has already scored two goals in the tournament.

Adding another Durand Cup to his list of honours will add another feather in the cap of one of the greatest footballers Indian football has ever seen.