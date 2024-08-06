Downtown Heroes now 8.95 to beat East Bengal after resilient display vs. Mohun Bagan in Durand Cup

Downtown Heroes began their Durand Cup campaign at 37.0 to beat Mohun Bagan. Now, their odds of beating East Bengal are down to 8.95. What changed?

The Heroes put in a resilient display against Mohun Bagan, coming close to getting at least something out of the game.

That wasn’t to be, as the Mariners went on to find a 73rd minute winner. Despite the loss, the narrative surrounding the Heroes has changed, at least in terms of odds.

Going into their second Group A fixture, the Srinagar-based side are currently 8.95 to beat ISL heavyweights East Bengal.

Result Odds East Bengal win 1.26 Draw 5.0 Downtown Heroes win 8.95

(All odds courtesy of 1xbet and subject to change.)

The Heroes still remain the underdogs by quite some margin, but considering that they were 37.0 for a win on opening day, that’s a significant change in the overall perception of what they can achieve in this competition.

Downtown’s ‘heroic’ effort against Mohun Bagan

The Downtown Heroes faced seemingly insurmountable odds against Mohun Bagan. Despite the narrative not being in their favour, they went toe-to-toe with the Kolkata giants.

The Heroes kept the Mariners at bay for 73 minutes before succumbing to the pressure. They even went close to taking the lead at one point.

If they can turn up against East Bengal with similar grit and intensity, they have a chance of getting something out of the game.

Heroes need to be wary of East Bengal’s efficiency up front

East Bengal staged an incredible comeback against the Indian Air Force in their opening Group A fixture. The Air Force team took a shock lead against the run of play, giving momentum to the possibility of a huge upset.

However, East Bengal equalised just before half-time before two quick-fire goals in the second half saw the Red and Gold brigade pull away.

Carles Cuadrat’s side are very efficient up front, and the Downtown Heroes need to be at their defensive best and more to keep them out.

East Bengal mean business in this year's Durand Cup

Under the leadership of Carles Cuadrat, East Bengal have turned into an extremely tough team to beat in cup tournaments.

The Spaniard helped end the Red and Gold brigade's 12-year wait for national silverware by leading his side to the Kalinga Super Cup title. They came close to winning last year's Durand Cup as well, only to lose the final. Therefore, Cuadrat's side have unfinished business and are taking this year's Durand Cup very seriously.

East Bengal have added plenty of quality to their attack via the likes of Dimitris Diamantakos and David Lalhlansanga. Diamantakos is the reigning ISL Golden Boot winner. Lalhlansanga, while he was with Mohammedan, was the top scorer of last year's Durand Cup.

Cuadrat is now blessed with a plethora of attacking options. Expect him to name a strong XI, which could present the Heroes with their toughest challenge yet.