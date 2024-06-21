Our football betting expert offers an early look at the Copa America 2024 winner odds, with Argentina and Brazil favoured to go far this summer.

With Copa America underway in the United States, the 16 nations included are making their final preparations ahead of the tournament.

Argentina beat hosts Brazil in the final in 2021, and they return now as World Cup winners after their 2022 Qatar triumph.

Copa America 2024 Winner Odds

Team Odds on Stake Argentina 2.70 Brazil 3.25 Uruguay 6.00 Colombia 13.00 Mexico 13.00 USA 13.00 All Others 17.00 Or Above

Argentina @ 2.70

Defending Copa America champions and World Cup holders Argentina lead the betting as they look to become the most successful side in Copa America history.

La Albiceleste and Uruguay have won 15 titles apiece but the 2021 champions have reached a record 29 finals and five of those final appearances have come in the last seven editions.

The now 36-year-old Lionel Messi remains star of the show, but the Inter Miami attacker is far from the only jewel in a side that also includes Angel Di Maria, Julian Alvarez, Alejandro Garnacho, Alexis Mac Allister, and Enzo Fernandez.

Lionel Scaloni’s side have won 12 of their 13 games since their dramatic World Cup final in Qatar, scoring 28 goals and conceding just three in the process.

They will be a difficult team to deny a 16th Copa America success.

Brazil @ 3.25

Brazil were knocked out of the World Cup at the quarter-final stage but it’s hard to argue that the nine-time Copa America champions deserve to be second favourites this summer.

Admittedly, the Selecao have not put their best foot forward in recent times and have won just five of their 12 games since their penalty-shootout exit in Qatar, but the quality within their squad is unquestionable.

Ballon d’Or favourite Vinicius Junior will be eager to follow his Champions League success with plaudits on the international stage, and he will be joined by Real Madrid teammate Rodrygo, future teammate and wonderkid Endrick and Barcelona’s Raphinha in a star-studded attack.

The rest of the lineup is not quite up to that standard, but the likes of Lucas Paqueta, Bruno Guimaraes, Gabriel Magalhaes, Eder Militaro, and Alisson provide an excellent framework for Dorival Junior, who has won two of his three matches in charge of Brazil.

Uruguay @ 6.00

Uruguay hold the joint-most Copa America titles but their last success came 13 years ago and they will have to be at their best to deny the frontrunners this summer.

La Celeste have a well-balanced side led by Atletico Madrid centre back Jose Gimenez, with Federico Valverde also starring behind attacking options such as Luis Suarez and Darwin Nunez.

They beat Mexico 4-0 in their most recent friendly and are the only side to beat Argentina since their World Cup triumph, so they could spring a surprise if they are at their best.

Mexico @ 13.00

The market leader of six CONCACAF teams included in this Copa America tournament, Mexico have reached the final twice before but this year’s squad is a step down from what we are used to seeing.

23 of their squad members are based in Mexico and they were knocked out of the 2022 World Cup at the group stage, while they head north to the United States having lost four of their last six matches.