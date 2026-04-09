Central African Republic vs Ghana predictions: Closer to the finals

Our betting expert expects Ghana to win this match and get closer to securing their place at next year’s global showpiece.

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Best bets for Central African Republic vs Ghana

1x2 - Ghana at odds of 1.34 on 1xBet

BTTS - No at odds of 1.53 on 1xBet

Winning margin - Ghana to win by two goals at odds of 4.20 on 1xBet

We expect Ghana to beat the Central African Republic 2-0.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

The Central African Republic have failed another World Cup Qualifying campaign. The Wild Beasts sit fifth in Group I, with just two games left. They won’t be able to finish higher than fifth, even if they miraculously win their final two fixtures.

Therefore, the hosts do not have much left to play for in their upcoming battle with Ghana at the Stade d’Honneur de Meknes on Wednesday evening. They won their last competitive game in the African Nations Championship at the end of last year.

Rigobert Song will struggle to motivate his side for this match. Moreover, he was only appointed in January this year, so he is yet to fully establish his influence on the team.

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Ghana are eager to reach the World Cup finals for the fifth time in their history. They’ve had relative success when getting to the showpiece and have become one of Africa’s best performers.

Otto Addo’s men need just four points from their remaining two games to secure qualification. Surely, they will aim to secure three points on Wednesday, rather than on the final day.

The Black Stars are in great form, having gone unbeaten in their last six qualifiers. Moreover, they will enter this match unbeaten in three games across all competitions.

Probable lineups for Central African Republic vs Ghana

Central African Republic expected lineup: Abimala, Gambor, Namgbema, Fourdeau, Yangao, Basse-Zokana, Oualengbe, Kima Beyissa, Yawanendji-Malipangou, Ngoma, Djimet

Ghana expected lineup: Asare, Yirenkyi, Adjetey, Opoku, Mensah, Partey, Owusu, Williams, Kudus, Semenyo, Ayew

More gloom for CAR

Ghana are heavy favourites to secure maximum points on Wednesday. They’ve only lost one of their last six outings in all competitions, which was a friendly against Nigeria (four wins, one draw). Their away form is slightly concerning, as they’ve won only one of their last four matches, but they should emerge victorious in this match.

The Wild Beasts are on an eight-game winless run across all competitions (five losses, three draws). Moreover, they’ve suffered two defeats in a row in qualifying. The Central African Republic won just one of their qualifying matches, suggesting more poor results for Song’s side this week.

Fans exploringonline betting sites will likely find Ghana heavily favoured in the latest odds, reflecting their superior form and depth.

These nations have played three head-to-heads, with the Black Stars yet to lose against these opponents (two wins, one draw). The reverse fixture in qualifying ended 4-3 to Ghana, a lot closer than most anticipated. However, this match won’t be as close as a place in the World Cup is at stake.

Central African Republic vs Ghana Betting Tip 1: 1x2 - Ghana at odds of 1.34 on 1xBet

Major problems up front

Goals haven’t come easily for the Central African Republic, as they’ve netted eight goals in as many qualifiers. The major concern for Song and his troops is that they’ve failed to score in their last five consecutive matches across all competitions.

Additionally, their previous 10 outings have only returned four goals, which is an average of 0.4 goals per game. That will be good news to the Ghanaians, whose chances of winning will be far greater if they can prevent CAR from scoring.

The Black Stars have kept clean sheets in four of the last six matches, which equates to 67%. However, they’re yet to prevent CAR from scoring against them, something they will want to end on Wednesday evening.

Central African Republic vs Ghana Betting Tip 2: BTTS - No at odds of 1.53 on 1xBet

Clinical performance is expected

The Black Stars are expected to have a clinical performance, considering that they want to have their qualification spot almost secured after Wednesday. Both wins against CAR previously were by a single-goal margin, but this one could be different.

All three of the Wild Beast’s last three defeats were by a two-goal margin. They lost four of their last six games by two goals, which is why Ghana are expected to secure a convincing win for Ghana.