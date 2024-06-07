Cash Out Betting Sites in India - Ranked & Reviewed

Want to reduce your bet losses early? This comprehensive guide uncovers top cash out betting sites that give players more control over their bets.

Cash out is a betting feature that allows gamblers to exit their bet before the game finishes. The odds at the cash-out moment are based on the game's progress, letting the bettor secure those odds.

Best Cash Out Betting Sites

We ranked these top 5 betting sites in India mainly for their cash-out features to help you maximise your returns. These are:

1xBet – Best Cash Out Betting Site Overall Parimatch - Speedy Mobile Cash Outs Stake - Cash Out Crypto Payment Bets Anytime Dafabet - High Cashout Limits Fun88 - Football Cashouts Available for most matches

Cash Out Betting Sites in India

Lots of operators usually have cash-out features to help users secure their winnings. It is important to prefer incensed and reputed platforms.

We have listed some of the best cash out betting sites:

What is Cash Out Betting?

Several online sportsbooks provide a cash out betting (or buy out) feature. Rather than waiting for the whole event to end, it allows users to settle their bet early. Cash out betting is especially helpful in the following scenarios:

Reducing losses when things are not good.

Securing profits when the bet looks good.

Top Cashout Sites Reviewed

Today, early cash out betting sites have become famous amongst bettors looking to get more control over their wagers. However, picking the right cashout platform needs careful consideration.

User interface, available sports markets, withdrawal processing times, and other parameters are important. We have scoured the internet to offer the top football betting cashout sites. Discover our expert reviews to find your cashout champion.

1xBet

1xBet is at the top of the list among the best cash out betting sites in India. Thanks to its extensive cashout features. The operator provides the standard pre-match cashout option to allow wagerers to settle their bet for a preset amount before the event begins.

1xBet also has a partial cashout option. It lets users redeem a part of their bets while leaving the remaining active. Besides this, 1xBet is famous for its live cashout feature. The platform generates cashout offers constantly during live events that reflect the existing situation.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Widest cashout options - The operator provides numerous cashout choices in India. Restricted customer service - When compared to a few competitors, 1xBet customer service might be unresponsive or not available 24/7. Vast selection of betting markets- 1xBet features extensive betting markets across several sports to meet the betting preferences of different users. Strict T&Cs of promos - The bonus offers and promotions have strict terms, unlike other betting platforms. Huge registration bonus offer - New registered members can claim a generous welcome offer of 120% up to 66,000 INR on their initial deposit. Multiple payment options - Several banking methods, including famous Indian options such as Gpay, and UPI are available.

Parimatch

Parimatch is one of the best instant withdrawal betting sites that boasts convenient and speedy withdrawal for mobile players. They can enjoy near-instant processing times on cashed-out bets.

Furthermore, the user-friendly interface of the Parimatch app lets users track their bets easily and access the cashout from the bet slip directly.

Although Parimatch has a low withdrawal amount for a few options, users require account verification to withdraw a large amount.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Fast mobile cashouts for Indian players - The operator provides quick withdrawal processing times in India for mobile users to make cashed-out funds available readily. The verification process is slow - Sometimes, the verification process takes more time. It can further delay your initial cash out. Multiple cashout choices - Parimatch provides both partial and full cashout options. Well-designed interface - The Parimatch website is simple to navigate and users can access the cashout option quickly.

Dafabet

It is one of the top cash out betting sites that provides cashout features on a broad assortment of in-play and sports markets. The cashout amount adjusts depending on the existing situation of the event and live odds.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons High cashout limits - Dafabet provides high cashout in football betting and other famous sports. Geo-restrictions - The operator's website might be unavailable in some countries. Live betting - Dafabet live betting allows users to reply to hanging citations using strategic cashouts. No app - Dafabet does not have a mobile app at present.

Stake

Stake.com provides cashout functionality for a broad variety of live and pre-match events. Players can enjoy partial and full cash outs according to the situation. But, minimum withdrawal limits apply and might differ depending on the selected option.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons A broad assortment of games - The platform has 1000+ casino games and 40+ sports. Traditional payment methods are unavailable - The platform only supports cryptocurrencies. Cash out any time - It allows users to cash out their bets any time before the sports events conclude. Long customer support wait times - A few players complain of long waiting times for support. Speedy withdrawals - It processes cryptocurrency withdrawals speedily and that too with minimum charges.

Fun88

Fun88 allows both full and partial cashouts. It is an ideal option for users looking for convenient withdrawal choices. Thanks to the famous cashout options in India like Gpay, UPI, etc. But remember Fun88 might require verification documents for larger withdrawals.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Great bonus offers - The platform provides good welcome bonus offers for casino games and sports. Live streaming unavailable - The platform might be unsuitable for a few players who prefer live streaming options. Cashout flexibility - The operator provides full and partial cashouts for users. Limited casino games - Casino games variety might not be as extensive as some competitors. Broad betting market - Fun88 boasts a wide coverage in sports.

Types of Cash Out

Common cashout options on football betting sites include:

Full cash out

It allows users to redeem their whole winnings depending on the current cashout value.

For example, you bet on Manchester United to triumph against Liverpool at Fun88. If the game moves in the favor of Manchester United, the operator might provide a cash out less than your winnings if they win the whole match.

By picking a full cashout option, you'll receive a guaranteed return even if Manchester United finishes up in a draw.

Partial cash out

It allows users to confine their bets.

For example, you placed a bet on Chelsea at Fun88 to triumph against Arsenal. By picking a full cashout option, you can collect a part of your winnings while leaving the rest to stay active if Chelsea triumphs outright.

Auto cash out

It lets users automate their cashout strategy.

For example, if Chelsea leads by two goals at any point of time during the match, tell Fun88 to cash out the bet automatically. It is helpful if you fail to monitor the match constantly but need to lock in returns when the opportunity comes.

How is Cash Out Amount Determined?

Cashout sites offer a cashout value to players depending on the following factors:

Bet winning probability

Cash out betting sites use complex algorithms to calculate the probability of winning a bet depending on player performance, historical trends and other real-time data. A high win probability means a more appealing cashout offer.

Current live odds

Another important element is the current live odds for the real bet. The cash out will be near to your winnings if your selection is strong. However, weak selection translates to a low cashout amount.

Bookies profit margin

Sportsbooks take a profit margin into their odds and cash out amount.

Advantages and Disadvantages of Using Bookmaker Cashout Feature

Like any betting strategy, bookmaker cashout functionality has some pros and cons:

Pros:

Reduce losses - Cashout helps players recover some of their stake if the bet is not going their way.

Control and flexibility - The cashout feature allows users to adapt their betting strategy depending on the unfolding event. It ultimately gives control and flexibility in managing the wagers.

Lock in guaranteed profits - Even if the bet selection by the user does not win outright, they can secure a guaranteed profit on their bet.

Cons:

This option is not always available - The cashout feature is not always available for all wagers or events.

Low payouts - If your bet wins, bookmakers offer a cashout amount that is always less than your full payout.

How to Use the Cash Out Betting Feature?

Below is a breakdown of how to use this feature using popular betting apps:

Place your bet. Find the 'Cashout' button located next to your particular wager. Review the amount and confirm by hitting the 'Cash Out' button. Wait for the funds to add to your account.

Tips and Strategies for Cash Outs

Use the following strategies to get the most out of this feature:

Do not cash out prematurely every time, mainly in fast-paced betting events.

Do not chase losses.

Consider commentary and live statistics to get important insights.

Set cash-out limits for diverse situations.

Understand the dynamics and payout of the event before placing a bet.

Cash Out Betting Sites FAQs

Discover common queries related to the best online betting sites with cash out:

Do all betting sites offer cash out?

No, not every betting platform provides a cashout feature. However, the reputed cash out betting sites websites will offer some functionality.

What are the types of cashouts?

Three types of cashout options include:

Full cash out

Partial cash out

Auto cash out

How can I cash out in football betting?

During football betting, you can cash out by navigating to the ‘Open Bets’ section and finding a ‘Cash Out’ option.

How do we rank the cash out betting platforms?

We rank cash out betting websites by considering parameters like payout speed, flexibility, overall user experience, etc.