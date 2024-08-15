Can 3.755 Odisha reserves upset NorthEast United in must-win Durand Cup clash?

Odisha FC’s reserve squad face a must-win scenario in their final Group E Durand Cup clash vs. NorthEast United. However, even getting the job done may not be enough.

Odisha kicked their campaign off in style with a thumping 5-0 win against the Border Security Force (BSF). They then succumbed to a surprising 2-0 defeat against Bodoland FC, a result that left their Durand Cup hopes hanging by a thread.

Result Odds NorthEast United win 1.80 Draw 3.64 Odisha win 3.755

(All odds courtesy of 1xbet and are subject to change)

NorthEast, on the other hand, have won both their games and find themselves in pole position to win their group. However, they need to remain wary of Odisha’s young squad who have shown that they are capable of converting their chances.

An odds-defying Odisha win would spice up Group E

If Odisha can manage to get an odds-defying win against NorthEast United, that would leave Group E with three teams deadlocked at 6 points.

In that scenario, Goal Difference would be taken into account and NorthEast have a clear advantage in that regard.

The Highlanders currently have a GD of +6, and except for a shock heavy defeat, they should find themselves in the quarter-finals of the tournament irrespective of Friday’s outcome.

Even a win might not be enough for Odisha

The Juggernauts currently have a GD of +3, and a win against NorthEast will catapult them to second place in Group E ahead of Bodoland.

However, only the top two best-ranked second teams out of six are guaranteed a spot in the last eight.

Punjab FC are currently the top-ranked second place team with 7 points. Of the remaining four teams, three have a game in hand and have the potential to finish with more than 6 points.

So, even a win might not be enough for Odisha to make it through to the quarter-finals.

NorthEast United have unfinished business

NorthEast United had a great run in last year’s Durand Cup, making it to the semi-finals. They came agonisingly close to reaching the final, only for a penalty shootout defeat to East Bengal to shatter those dreams.

They have now returned with renewed hope and intensity, and look really sharp as the group stage nears its conclusion. So far, they have a perfect record - 2 games, 2 wins, 6 goals scored, none conceded.

A perfect all-win group stage campaign, should they manage to achieve it, will be a big statement and consolidate the Highlanders as one of the favourites to win this year’s Durand Cup.