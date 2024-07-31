Can 12.4 Mumbai City youngsters go toe-to-toe with Kerala Blasters in the Durand Cup?

The Durand Cup presents an excellent opportunity for Mumbai City's reserves. First up, a Kerala Blasters side hungry for its first major silverware.

Mumbai City are taking a completely different approach to this year’s Durand Cup. Having reached the quarter-finals of the tournament last season, the Islanders have decided to field their reserve squad instead of their senior team this year.

This presents an excellent opportunity for Mumbai’s academy youngsters to showcase their talent in an ultra-competitive environment against some of the biggest teams in the country. Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, remain hungry as ever for their first major silverware in club history.

Result Odds Mumbai City win 12.4 Draw 5.99 Kerala Blasters win 1.178

(All odds courtesy of 1xbet and subject to change)

The two ISL heavyweights may have contrasting approaches to this year’s Durand Cup, but their goal remains the same - to start the campaign on a positive note.

12.4 Mumbai City youngsters worth taking a punt on

The Mumbai City reserve squad will be entering the game with relatively less pressure on their shoulders. The Durand Cup presents an excellent opportunity for these young players to measure themselves against one of the best sides in the ISL.

It’s also worth noting that the Kerala Blasters have a poor record in the Durand Cup. They made their competition debut in 2021 and have made it out of the group stage just once. The only time they did make the knockouts was back in 2022, where they lost 3-0 to Mohammedan SC in the quarter-finals.

With 1xbet currently offering odds of 12.4 for a Mumbai City win, it’s a punt worth taking.

First hurdle for new Kerala Blasters head coach

New Kerala Blasters head coach Mikael Stahre has the chance to set the tone for his side’s upcoming domestic season. The 49-year-old Swede joined the Tuskers on a two-year deal earlier this year and a good run in the Durand Cup will fill his dressing room with hope and optimism going into the new ISL season.

The dynamic of this match, however, won’t favour Stahre’s side. They are strong favourites on paper against Mumbai’s reserve squad, which means that anything less than a win would raise several question marks after just one game in his tenure. Navigating this is going to be Stahre’s first challenge as Blasters head coach.

Kerala Blasters remain desperate for their first-ever silverware

In their decade-long existence, the Blasters have reached the ISL finals on three occasions but are yet to win a major silverware. The Tuskers are fortunate enough to have one of the most passionate fan bases in the country, one that has drawn comparisons to Borussia Dortmund’s iconic ‘Yellow Wall’.

Despite the passion, a trophy has so far proved to be elusive for the Blasters. With a renewed vision and a fresh start under a new head coach, both fans and management of the Blasters will be hopeful that their wait for silverware is nearing its end.

The Durand Cup is not only an opportunity to win a major trophy for the Blasters, it is a chance to instil a renewed, winning culture in the club.