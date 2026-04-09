Burundi vs Kenya predictions: Dead rubber to end as expected

Our betting expert expects another dull affair as both teams have nothing to play for. This one will likely end in a draw.

+

Best bets for Burundi vs Kenya

Overs/unders - under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.51 on 1xBet

BTTS - yes at odds of 1.98 on 1xBet

1x2 - Draw at odds of 3.05 on 1xBet

Burundi and Kenya are expected to play out a 1-1 stalemate.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Burundi are already out of contention for a spot at the 2026 World Cup in North America. They’re currently fourth in Group F and nine points behind Gabon in second, with two games left to play. It’s all about pride in the final two matchdays, starting with Kenya on Thursday.

If you’re following this fixture and want to add some extra excitement, exploring offers like the 1xBet Promo Code could be a great way to enhance your matchday experience.

The hosts are on a poor run of form, having lost their last two matches in this competition. However, both defeats came against far superior opposition in the form of Ivory Coast and Gambia.

Patrick Sangwa will encourage his troops to pick themselves up and finish strongly. The Swallows are still above Kenya in the group, and a win at the Intwari Stadium in Bujumbura would ensure they maintain that advantage.

The Kenyans, meanwhile, must be disappointed with how their qualification campaign has unfolded. After showing promise earlier in the campaign, a home loss to Gambia ended their hopes of making it to next year’s global showpiece.

Under head coach Benni McCarthy, the Harambee Stars were expected to make more progress in the qualifiers, but they’re a point behind Thursday’s hosts and second from bottom. Their demolition of Seychelles offers some hope of a positive result here.

Additionally, Kenya are ranked 111th in the latest FIFA World Rankings, 30 places ahead of Burundi. On paper, they should find it easy to get past their hosts, but African football is notoriously unpredictable.

Probable lineups for Burundi vs Kenya

Burundi expected lineup: Nahimana, Niyukuri, Nsabiyumva, Nduwarugira, Bigirimana, Bizoza, Msanga, Weymans, Eldinho, Girumugisha, Kanakimana

Kenya expected lineup: Bwire, Onyango, Sichenje, Owino, Omar, Wilson, Ogam, Abuya, Ochieng, Olunga

Historically low-scoring encounters

Both teams have enjoyed decent scoring rates, but that is likely down to their respective 5-0 victories over the Seychelles. As it stands, half of Burundi’s eight matches produced fewer than three goals.

The Swallows’ last four consecutive games in all competitions ended with under three goals. When playing at home, four of their last five matches produced the same, with the exception being that 5-0 hammering of the Seychelles.

Kenya’s last two matches ended with more than two goals scored. Prior to that, they had a run of four games in a row with fewer than three goals. Historically, there’s never been more than two goals scored between these sides.

Considering this trend, it might be worth browsing online betting sites for under-goals markets or alternative bet types before placing your wager.

Burundi vs Kenya Betting Tip 1: Overs/unders - under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.51 on 1xBet

Leaky defences open the door

With 13 goals in eight games, the Swallows have shown that they can be efficient in the final third. Sangwa’s charges have been involved in qualifiers that produced an average of 2.9 goals per match.

That offers some hope for the visitors to find the back of the net on Thursday. The Harambee Stars netted 17 goals in eight games, averaging just over two goals per game. However, they also conceded 11 in that run, which showed a clear weakness for McCarthy’s men.

With two of the last three head-to-heads producing goals at both ends, Burundi and Kenya are primed to score at least once on Thursday.

Burundi vs Kenya Betting Tip 2: BTTS - yes at odds of 1.98 on 1xBet

Draw a smart bet with little at stake

Picking a winner from these two is incredibly difficult, as their performances can vary based on the day. Burundi are unbeaten in their last two games at home (W1, D1), which indicates they’re difficult to see off in their backyard.

Meanwhile, Kenya will be buoyed by their most recent victory, but they’ve only won one of their last five road trips. It’s worth noting that the reverse fixture in this round of qualifying ended in a 1-1 draw.

The previous four head-to-heads all ended in stalemates. With nothing much to play for, except possibly fourth or third position in the group, this one could well end in another stalemate.