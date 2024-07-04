Penalties and late drama: Why bet on Spain vs Germany going the distance

With the Euro 2024 quarter-finals round the corner, our expert has spotted interesting angles for the match that will see Germany taking on Spain.

Spain vs Germany markets Odds Match being decided on penalties - Yes 5.13 Half with most goals: Second 2.10

Spain and Germany face off in one of the most anticipated matches of Euro 2024. Both teams boast strong attacking records and resilient defences, making this clash a potential thriller.

This quarter-final clash in Stuttgart on Friday promises to be a high-scoring affair with moments of individual brilliance, tactical battles, and potential defensive lapses, shaping the outcome of this must-watch encounter at Euro 2024.

La Roja and the hosts are the two highest-scoring sides in the tournament, and we’ve analysed the teams' styles and recent performances to gain insights into how goals might be scored.

Someone might pay the ‘penalty’

Under Luis de la Fuente, Spain have demonstrated a significant tactical shift from their previous possession-heavy style under Luis Enrique. De la Fuente's approach emphasises taking more shots and exploiting individual brilliance. Spain's match against Georgia highlighted this change, with Spain achieving a record 15 shots on target.

Germany have also been impressive, with Jamal Musiala standing out as a key figure. Musiala has scored three goals in four outings at Euro 2024, showing his capability to significantly influence matches. His knack for finding space and executing precise finishes makes him a constant threat.

The hosts’ attack is bolstered by Kai Havertz, who marked his 50th cap with his 18th goal for the national team. Havertz's talent for scoring crucial goals adds another layer of danger to Germany's forward line.

The match is likely to see individual moments of brilliance influencing the outcome as both defences will be seriously tested.

But normally, games of this magnitude are often cagey and might be decided on penalties. Spain have been involved in five shootouts since the 2018 World Cup, whereas the last time the Germans qualified for the Euros quarter-finals, in 2016, they needed penalties to overcome Italy.

A second-half surge

For Spain, Rodri's ability to control the game and deliver key passes, coupled with the dribbling skills of Yamal and Williams, provides a multifaceted attacking threat.

Germany's Musiala, with his quick feet and sharp finishing, and Havertz's knack for being in the right place at the right time, add to the potential for spectacular individual goals.

No wonder both teams are in the top three at Euro 2024 for attempts and corners taken, but they have also shown moments of defensive fragility that could be exploited. Germany, for example, while generally solid at the back, struggled against Hungary, Switzerland, and Denmark's set pieces and quick breaks.

Spain and Germany have shown a tendency to score in the second half. Spain's match against Georgia saw them turn the game around after a slow start, with Rodri's leadership and ability to calm the team playing a key role. Luis de la Fuente’s men have scored five times in the second half in this tournament, with only a couple of brilliant saves from Italy’s Gianluigi Donnarumma preventing them from adding more to their tally.

The Germans have already scored six times after the break, with super-sub Niklas Fullkrug contributing with two goals. Their physical fitness and tactical adaptability often see them push hard in the latter stages of the match, and with the support of their fans, this might lead to late goals.