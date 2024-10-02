Bet on Barcola Goals Even Without Dembele

Luis Enrique took the decision to leave Ousmane Dembele out of the Champions League squad that travelled to London to face Arsenal midweek.

The PSG coach is known for being a disciplinarian and insisted Dembele being dropped was down to him not meeting the standards he expects, not an argument.

Whatever the reason, Les Parisiens missed their winger at the Emirates. They succumbed to a 2-0 defeat and struggled to create any clear-cut chances as they chased the game in the second half. Dembele has played a crucial role in filling the void left by Kylian Mbappe so far this season. Will the Frenchman return to the starting 11 on Sunday or will the onus be on some of PSG’s younger players?

Nice vs PSG Market Odds Bradley Barcola To Score 3.10

Odds courtesy of Stake. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Dembele’s Indiscretion Piles Pressure on PSG Young Guns

Kylian Mbappe was undoubtedly the talisman at PSG last season. He netted 27 goals in 29 appearances in Ligue 1 as Luiz Enrique’s side went on to win the title. Many expected Qatar Sports Investment to break the bank to replace Mbappe, but they instead opted to spread the investment across the team. Desire Doue was the only attacker brought in to bolster the first team, so the goal responsibility is spread amongst a number of players.

Ousmane Dembele had made a sizable contribution towards plugging that hole before he was left out of the squad midweek. He has four goals and three assists in his six appearances in Ligue 1 to this point. The former Barcelona man ranks in the top 1% for progressive carries per 90 in Europe’s big leagues. Dembele is undoubtedly a key player but Enrqieue still opted to drop to player as he looks to build a new club culture in the French capital.

Kang-In Lee is another attacker who has stepped up to the mark. He is averaging a goal every 126 minutes played in Ligue 1 this season, taking his tally to three league goals.

Barcola Poised to be the Next PSG Star

Bradley Barcola has been the standout player in PSG’s attack so far this season. The winger’s exceptional dribbling ability is highlighted by his average of 6.09 progressive carries per 90 minutes over the last 12 months, which means he ranks in the 96th percentile when compared with all other wingers and attacking midfielders across Europe’s top five leagues. Barcola's preference for playing on the left also allows him to cut inside on his stronger foot.

Barcola is Ligue 1’s top scorer having scored six goals in six appearances this season. His conversion rate is an impressive 35.29%, which has allowed him to overperform his xG of 3.48. Bradley’s six goals in as many matches should come as no surprise. He has a non-penalty xG of 0.40 per 90 minutes played in the last year, putting him in the top 7% for players in his position across the top five leagues in the continent.

Luis Enrique has been more than happy to rely on Barcola. His incredible pace and tremendous work rate make him a huge asset for the team, with and without the ball. The wide player netted twice in PSG’s 3-1 win over Rennes last weekend. He also found the net against Nice last season so his price for a goal here is appealing.