Bet Builder in Sports Betting

The bet builder to craft custom sports bets within one game. Blend predictions on players, results, and more to try to make a successful bet.

What Is a Bet Builder?

Bet builders are a sports betting feature that lets players build their own tailored bets for one game. For example, you think team A will win, and there will be over 2.5 scored goals in total. Also, your favourite player will score anytime.

Using the bet builder option, you can combine these predictions into one wager. If all of them hit, you can score a significant payout. Remember, bet builders are not only limited to just Soccer. Players can use this option in different sports and usually incorporates markets such as:

Number of cards or corners

Total number of points scored

Game winner

Individual statistics of a player (like rebounds, goals, etc.)

Rules of Bet Builders in Sports Betting

Below is the breakdown of important bet builder rules.

One game focus – Users need to build wagers around selections from a single particular game.

Pick multiple markets – Combine various markets provided by the bookie within one game. These include corner counts, match winners, goal scorers, etc.

Nothing or all – All your selected selections within the bet builder must be correct for the whole bet to win.

Market selection limits – Per bet builder, sportsbooks permit a minimum of 2 and 12 maximum selections.

Void Selection – If one selection is void, a few bookies cancel the whole bet. However, others eliminate the void selection and calculate the odds again.

Payouts and odds – The betting sites multiply bet builder odds from diverse selections, resulting in a potentially big payout if you triumph.

Bet editing is not allowed – Editing the bet builder after conducting a wager is not permitted.

Soccer exceptions – A few bet builder sites might recalculate the odds for the leftover selections in a soccer bet builder if the market selection by a player turns void.

Note: These are the general bet builder rules. Every sportsbook has its terms and conditions for using bet builders. Always check with your selected platform for further details.

Football Bet Builder Example

The following example shows a bet builder for the upcoming Euro 2024 match between Germany and France.

Different selections could be:

Germany wins: 2.50 odds

Both teams score: 1.75 odds

Kylian scores: 2.00 odds



To calculate the Bet Builder odds, use these steps:

Firstly, multiply the decimal odds from your bet selection: 2.50 x 1.75 x 2.00 = 8.75. Now, minus 1 from it: 8.75 - 1 = 7.75.

So, the total bet builder odds is 7.75 approx.

If all your bet builder selection wins, your payout would equal your bet multiplied by the overall odds (7.75).

Betting Sites with Bet Builders

Some of the best online betting sites provide bet builder options to sports bettors. Check out the best betting sites with bet builders and create your unique bets for bigger potential wins.

Is Bet Builder and Accumulator Bet Different?

Yes. Although bet builder and accumulator bets include combining selections, both are different. Below are the key differences between them.

Accumulator Bets Total number of events Accumulator blends selection from multiple sports events. It focuses on just one particular game. Bettors blend selections within that single match. Winning conditions Just a single incorrect selection allows bettors to lose their whole accumulator bet. For the bet builder bet to win, all selections must be correct. Types of selections Accumulator has limited selections from standard markets such as money line and winner. It combines selections from different markets like player performance, goals, etc. Customisation Accumulator bets provide less customisation. It is limited to picking results from preset betting markets. It provides high customisation. Gamblers can craft a tailored bet depending on particular match predictions. Risks and payouts Accumulator betting can result in high payouts. However, the difficulty of winning increases with every added selection. It is generally considered risky. However, a successful bet builder can result in a potentially significant payout due to multiplied odds.

Pros and Cons of Using Bet Builder

Let us dive into the advantages and disadvantages of Bet Builder.

Advantages Disadvantages More flexibility – It provides more customisation in picking selections. For example, gamblers can choose from goals, cars, winners, etc within one match. Limited availability – Not every sportsbook provides this feature. Thus, always cross-check before using this type of accumulator bet. High payouts – Bet Builder multiplies odds from multiple bet selections. It significantly translates to high payouts. Limited bet selections – Betting sites typically restrict the selections per bet builder. Focus on a single match only – This feature focuses only on one game and lets players analyse diverse aspects within it for a high payout. A high-risk option – It is considered more riskier as compared to a single bet. One incorrect prediction means you lose the whole bet. Adds a layer of excitement – It adds excitement and strategy by allowing multiple predictions on one match.

Bet Builder FAQs

Discover FAQs associated with this feature below.

What is a Bet builder?

Bet builders blend multiple predictions from one match into one bet for a high potential payout. These predictions could be players, goals, winners, etc.

Can you cash out bet builder bets?

Yes. Players can cash out their bet builder bets using the 'Cash Out' option. However, it depends on the betting platform and if all the selections are valid.

Which are the best sites for bet builders?

Some of the famous sportsbooks who offer bet builders include Parimatch and 1xBet. They come with competitive odds and wide bet selections.

Can you use a bet builder on 1xBet?

Yes. 1xBet provides this feature on various sports such as basketball, tennis, football, etc.

Can the bet builder bets get void?

Yes. They can become void if one of the selections gets cancelled. For example, if you bet that team A would win and player X scores, but he gets injured, then your bet turns void.