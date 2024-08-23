Best Underdogs to Bet on This Week

Our football betting expert offers up his three best underdogs to back across all the European leagues this weekend.

European domestic football is back in full swing and looking towards the weekend, it could be a successful start for Preston's new boss, while Serie A might be the place for upsets.

Best Underdog Bets

Preston to beat Luton at 3.20 with Stake

Udinese to beat Lazio at 3.00 with Stake

Bologna to beat Napoli at 4.20 with Stake

All odds are courtesy of Stake, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Preston to beat Luton at 3.20 with Stake

It's been a busy fortnight at Deepdale, with Ryan Lowe leaving Preston after one game of the season and his assistant Mike Marsh walking away two matches later.

Paul Heckingbottom has taken over and looks a good fit after previously guiding Barnsley and Sheffield United to promotions.

Going up to the Premier League might be unrealistic for a team that has lost seven Championship games in a row but they could be worth backing to beat Luton on Saturday.

The Hatters have lost 4-1 to Burnley and drawn 0-0 at Portsmouth and are still adapting to the Championship after last season's relegation from the Premier League.

Heckingbottom will prioritise the basics, predominantly finding a way to score goals. The Lancastrians are yet to net in the league, although they did strike twice in their 2-0 EFL Cup victory over Sunderland.

Luton are the 1.76 favourites but will be without suspended goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski and the home win is worth backing at 3.20.

Udinese to beat Lazio at 3.00 with Stake

In Serie A, Udinese could be a side to watch this season and welcome 2.37 Lazio on Saturday.

Le Zebrette have recruited well, with club icon Alexis Sanchez, who helped them qualify for the Champions League before departing to Barcelona in 2011, among those signed.

After beating Avellino 4-0 in the Coppa Italia, they opened their league campaign with a 1-1 draw at Bologna and will be raring to go for their first league game at the Bluenergy Stadium.

Lazio beat newly-promoted Venezia 3-1 and although they won eight times on the road last term, they may get caught up by the feelgood factor in Udine.

Bologna to beat Napoli at 4.20 with Stake

Finally to another Serie A showdown, this one on Sunday when Napoli host Bologna.

I Rossoblu were the surprise package of last season and although they opened with a draw, look in decent shape despite being raided in the summer, with new boss Vincenzo Italiano an excellent choice to replace Thiago Motta.

While Bologna soared, Napoli flopped in their Scudetto defence, finishing 10th, five places and 15 points behind Sunday's visitors.

New Partenopei boss Antonio Conte has spent the summer lamenting the situation at the club and how equally combustible owner Aurelio De Laurentiis is failing to provide everything he wants.

With Victor Osimhen still exiled due to him and the club seemingly spying a departure, Conte's side lost 3-0 at Verona in their opening game.

Napoli are still the 1.85 favourites but may again prove vulnerable against a side that won last season's edition of this fixture 2-0.