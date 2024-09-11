Best Underdogs to Bet on this Week

The Premier League returns after the international break this weekend and our expert highlights three underdogs who may be able to spring a surprise.

The international break came after just three Premier League games this season, meaning there is still plenty to learn as the fourth week of games approaches.

The undoubted highlight of the weekend slate sees Tottenham host Arsenal in the north London derby on Sunday.

Under-fire teams Manchester United and Everton are also in televised action as they visit Southampton and Aston Villa respectively on Saturday.

Fulham vs West Ham - Saturday 15:00

West Ham have had a tricky run of fixtures to start the new season, taking on Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and defending champions Manchester City in their first three games.

The Hammers beat Palace but suffered defeats in the other two matches and will welcome having their sights lowered when they travel across the capital to take on Fulham.

The Cottagers were unfortunate to lose to Manchester United in their opener and have since faced two of the promoted teams, beating Leicester 2-1 before playing out a 1-1 draw with Ipswich.

West Ham are a significant step up on those teams and Fulham may struggle to contain their dynamic attacking talents such as Lucas Paqueta, Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen.

Julen Lopetegui has assembled an expensive squad and at 2.87 they could outclass a Fulham team that look set for another mid-table finish.

Tip 1 - West Ham to Win @2.87 with 1xbet

Bournemouth vs Chelsea - Saturday 20:00

Bournemouth showed their will to win with their late comeback against Everton in the last game before the international break, coming from 2-0 down in the 87th minute to win 3-2.

The Cherries were also unfortunate not to beat Newcastle before that and could be a value selection to get the better of Chelsea in Saturday’s late kick-off.

Off the field issues plague the Blues and they were hardly at their best when losing 2-1 to Swiss side Servette recently. They drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace before the break.

Their 6-2 win over Wolves is starting to look more and more like an anomaly, particularly as they actually lost the expected goals battle in that game.

Bournemouth are at a tempting price of 3.60 to secure the home win.

Tip 2 - Bournemouth to Win @3.16 with 1xbet

Tottenham vs Arsenal - Sunday 14:00

Arsenal dropped points for the first time this season before the international break, drawing with Brighton after Declan Rice was sent off.

The England midfielder is suspended for this derby against Tottenham and the Gunners’ injury woes are also a big issue, particularly in midfield.

New signings Mikel Merino, Riccardo Calafiori and captain Martin Odegaard are all major doubts for this game.

Spurs also have a decent record at home in this game, winning five of the last eight meetings in their own backyard.

The 3.20 about Ange Postecoglou’s side could prove too big.

Tip 3 - Tottenham to Win @3.20 with 1xbet