Our football betting expert breaks down his five best goalscorer bets for this weekend, with matches from all across the EFL.

The new season may still be in its infancy, but there have already been some useful clues as to which teams and players are in form.

Here are our selections for this weekend’s best goalscorer bets, with three coming from the Premier League and two from the Championship.

Best Goalscorer Bets

Kaoru Mitoma @ 3.75 with Parimatch - Brighton vs Manchester United

Dominic Solanke @ 2.37 with Parimatch - Tottenham v Everton

Pedro Neto @ 3.00 with Parimatch - Wolves vs Chelsea

Ellis Simms @ 3.50 with Parimatch - Bristol City v Coventry

Edo Kayembe @ 8.50 with Parimatch - Watford v Derby

All odds are courtesy of Parimatch, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Kaoru Mitoma @ 3.75 with Parimatch - Brighton vs Manchester United

Saturday’s early game sees Brighton play host to Manchester United, with both teams looking to make it two wins from two.

The Seagulls lost this fixture 2-0 last season, but had won their four previous league meetings between the two sides – including a 4-0 success at the Amex Stadium in 2022.

Kaoru Mitoma was a big miss last season, making just 15 league starts in the league, and it was no surprise to see the Japanese star back amongst the goals last weekend.

The 27-year-old scored the opener in Brighton’s 3-0 win at Goodison Park against Everton and his runs into the area will likely cause the United backline issues.

Dominic Solanke @ 2.37 with Parimatch - Tottenham v Everton

It’s fair to say Tottenham should have won at Leicester on Monday, but despite 70% possession and 15 shots at the King Power Stadium, they had to settle for a point.

That could lead to a backlash on Saturday against an Everton team that conceded three at home to Brighton last weekend.

The Toffees have conceded nine goals in their last three visits to Tottenham, while new Spurs signing Dominic Solanke scored for Bournemouth against Everton last season.

Pedro Neto @ 3.00 with Parimatch - Wolves vs Chelsea

Pedro Neto started as a substitute for Chelsea against Manchester City, but his impressive display off the bench is likely to see him start at his former club.

The Portuguese forward returns to Molineux on Sunday for the first time since his recent switch to Stamford Bridge.

How often do we see players score against their old clubs and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see it from Neto this weekend.

Ellis Simms @ 3.50 with Parimatch - Bristol City v Coventry

Having made the play-off final in 2023, many feel Coventry could go one better this season and clinch a place in the Premier League.

The Sky Blues registered their first win of the season against Oxford last Friday, bagging three goals in the process.

Coventry have one of the most exciting forward lines in the EFL and Ellis Simms scored the winner when these two teams met at Ashton Gate in last week’s EFL Cup clash.

Edo Kayembe @ 8.50 with Parimatch - Watford v Derby

Only Burnley have scored more goals in the opening two Championship games than Watford, who have registered three in both of their league outings.

Having also bagged five in the EFL Cup win over MK Dons, the goals are clearly flowing for Tom Cleverley’s men.

Edo Kayembe scored twice in last week’s 3-0 win over Stoke and also grabbed the opener in the win at Millwall.