3.895 Bengaluru bet looks value for money ahead of Durand Cup semi-final vs. Mohun Bagan

Bengaluru FC have been near-flawless in their run to the Durand Cup semi finals. Only Mohun Bagan stand between the Blues and the final now.

It is poised to be a tough away day for Gerard Zaragoza’s side, but Mohun Bagan's recent defensive struggles will give them confidence.

The Mariners barely managed to scrape past a resilient Punjab team on penalties in the quarter-finals, thanks to some good fortune and goalkeeper Vishal Kaith’s heroics.

The defending champions do seem to have plenty of goals in them, but Jose Molina’s men need to be more defensively sound at the back to keep Bengaluru at bay.

Result Odds Mohun Bagan win 1.77 Draw 3.64 Bengaluru win 3.895

(All odds courtesy of 1xbet and are subject to change.)

Despite Bengaluru and Mohun Bagan locking horns on several occasions, this is going to be the very first time that the two ISL heavyweights meet in the Durand Cup.

Current Bengaluru odds offering great value

Bengaluru have been impressive in their run to the semi finals of this year’s Durand Cup. They registered a perfect nine-point haul in Group B, scoring 10 goals in the process and conceding just two.

In the quarter-finals, they went up against the highest-scoring team of the tournament in Kerala Blasters and managed to keep them at bay. A stoppage-time winner by new signing Jorge Pereyra Diaz added the icing on the cake and sent the Blues through to the last four.

Despite their near-immaculate run, 1xbet currently has Bengaluru at only 3.895 to reach the final. For anyone looking to take a punt on a potentially value for money bet, this is a great opportunity.

Mohun Bagan remain favourites to defend crown

The Mariners love the Durand Cup, plain and simple. They are the juggernauts of this historic tournament, having won it a record 17 times. They are on the verge of reaching consecutive finals and look like the team to beat.

Mohun Bagan are currently favourites to beat Bengaluru, with 1xbet currently placing them at 1.77 to get the job done. This is despite Bengaluru’s slightly more impressive road to the semis. Home advantage could prove to be key for Jose Molina’s side.

However, the Kolkata giants need to tighten up at the back and cannot afford defensive lapses like they did against Punjab in the quarter-finals.

A full-circle moment for Sunil Chhetri

Indian football legend and Bengaluru captain Sunil Chhetri is no spring chicken anymore, but his fitness levels will make you believe that he is still in his 20s. The 40-year-old recently announced his retirement from international football, signalling that his days as a professional footballer are winding up.

For Chhetri, the Durand Cup will always remain special. All the way back in 2002, it was in this tournament that he was truly noticed on a nationwide scale, thanks to the outstanding performances of the then 18-year-old. That eventually led to him earning a trial at Mohun Bagan. The rest, as they say, is history.

So in many ways, if Chhetri and Bengaluru can get past Mohun Bagan and go on to win the Durand Cup, it will be truly poetic.