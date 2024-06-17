Belgium vs Slovakia Predictions and Betting Tips: Favourites to win to nil

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Belgium vs Slovakia ahead of their first match at the EUROs.

Belgium vs Slovakia Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Belgium vs Slovakia

Belgium to win with odds of 1.50 on 1xBet, equating to a 66% chance for the Red Devils to win (1.45 with Parions, 68%).

Romelu Lukaku to score with odds of 2.00 on 1xBet, indicating a 50% chance for the Belgian forward to score.

Both teams to score - no with odds of 1.90 on 1xBet, representing a 52% chance for both clubs not to find the back of the net.

Belgium should be expected to win against Slovakia by a scoreline of 2-0.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Belgium face Slovakia in their EUROs Group E opener and the Red Devils are the clear favourites to win the match and pick up the three points.

Belgium come into this fixture on a 15-match unbeaten run. They will once again want to lift the title, given the talent they have throughout their squad.

This may well be Kevin de Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku’s last tournaments for the Red Devils, and expectations will once again be high.

Slovakia head into this match with three defeats in their last ten, including losses to Austria and Portugal twice. They are aware they have more chances of picking up points against Romania and Ukraine.

Probable Lineups for Belgium vs Slovakia

The probable lineup for Belgium in the "system of play."

Casteels; Faes, Witsel, De Cuyper; Castagne, Mangala, Onana, Doku; Trossard, Lukaku, De Bruyne

The probable lineup for Slovakia in the "system of play."

Dúbravka; Pekarík, Vavro, Škriniar, Hancko; Kucka, Lobotka, Duda; Schranz, Boženík, Haraslín

Belgium vs Slovakia Bet 1: Belgium Victory @ 1.50 with 1xBet

Belgium’s “golden generation” has failed to deliver a trophy, but they’ve never found too many issues qualifying for the knockout stage. This tournament should be no different and the Red Devils should expect nothing less than three points against Slovakia.

Unbeaten in 15 matches, Belgium have beaten Germany, Austria and held England during this period. Although they are outsiders to lift the trophy, the squad will believe they are capable.

Slovakia have lost to Austria and Portugal (twice) during the same period. Although their squad has strong players, it appears to be a level below Belgium’s. The favourites can put three points on the board as they aim to secure another knockout stage spot at a major tournament.

Belgium vs Slovakia Bet 2: Romelu Lukaku Anytime Scorer @ 2.00 with 1xBet

It’s hard to ignore Belgium’s main striker who will be leading the line in their opener.

Romelu Lukaku heads into the EUROs after a successful season in Italy with Roma, having scored 10 Serie A goals, as well as seven in just 13 Europa League matches.

The 31-year-old also scored a brace against Luxembourg in Belgium’s warm-up match heading into their fixture against Slovakia. Although they weren’t the strongest opposition, it was good to see Lukaku as sharp and as confident as ever.

With the likes of Kevin de Bruyne in behind pulling the strings, Lukaku will no doubt be presented with plenty of opportunities. If Belgium are going to go far in this tournament, Lukaku will need to keep on scoring.

Belgium vs Slovakia Bet 3: Both Teams to Score No @ 1.90 with 1xBet

Belgium have only conceded in one of their last six matches across all competitions, which was against England at Wembley.

Clean sheets against Luxembourg, Montenegro, Ireland, Azerbaijan and Serbia have shown they can deal with a variety of nations and abilities. Belgium only conceded four goals in eight matches during their EURO qualifications.

Although Slovakia managed to qualify for the EUROs, they rarely impressed in front of goal in what was considered to be a really poor group. They’ll need to be at their best if they are to trouble Belgium’s defence, but we believe they are capable of standing firm and keeping them out.