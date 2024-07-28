Australia Women vs Zambia Women Olympics Predictions: Australia to win and keep a clean sheet

We bring you our Australia vs Zambia predictions courtesy of our football betting expert as the teams square off at 8:30 pm on Sunday.

Australia Women vs Zambia Women Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Australia Women vs Zambia Women

Australia -2 handicap with odds of @2.30 on Stake , equating to a 43% chance of the Matildas winning by three goals or more.

, equating to a 43% chance of the Matildas winning by three goals or more. Over 1.5 goals in the second half with odds of @1.70 on Stake , indicating a 59% chance of the net being found on two occasions after the break.

, indicating a 59% chance of the net being found on two occasions after the break. Under 0.5 goals for Zambia with odds of @1.72 on Stake, representing a 58% chance of Australia keeping a clean sheet.

Australia have the quality to beat Zambia 3-0.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Both of these sides suffered crushing defeats in their opening game of the tournament, so this clash is a must-win.

Despite being handed a very difficult group, Australia harbour ambitions of making it to the knockout stages. The Matildas made it to the last four at the last World Cup in 2023. They triumphed over the likes of France and Denmark, so winning their last two matches isn’t out of the question, with the power rankings following the first round of fixtures available here.

The Matildas have made it to the knockout stages of the last three Olympics they have competed at. They were agonisingly close to winning a medal in Tokyo, but were beaten in the bronze medal playoff.

It’s been a tumultuous time for Zambian football. A few months ago, they were staring down the barrel of a FIFA suspension, which would have prevented them from competing at this tournament. Barbra Banda and Racheal Kundananji’s participation was also under threat due to higher testosterone levels, but the matter has been resolved.

Despite the bumpy road in the build-up to the tournament, Zambia will want to give a good account of themselves. They aren’t expected to pull up any trees, but this encounter with Australia seems to be the most winnable.

Probable Lineups for Australia Women vs Zambia Women

The probable lineup for Australia Women in the "system of play."

Arnold, Carpenter, Kennedy, Hunt, Catley; Raso. Gorry, Cooney-Cross, Foord; Vine, Fowler

The probable lineup for Zambia Women in the "system of play."

Musole; Siamfuko, Chitundu, Mweemba, Tembo; Chilufya, H. Chanda, G. Chandam Kundananji; Mupopo, Banda

One-Way Traffic

Zambia struggled in their opening game against the USWNT. They managed to retain just 21% possession on their way to losing 3-0. Emma Hayes’ side were credited with creating nine big chances by Opta and should have won by an even wider margin. Therefore, the first of our Australia Women vs Zambia Women predictions is for Australia to win by at least three goals.

Australia also lost their opening game 3-0, but they faced Germany. Zambia don’t have the same attacking quality as the Germans and Tony Gustafsson’s side managed to have an even share of the ball in their opener.

Prior to the loss against Germany, the Matildas most recent competitive matches were against Uzbekistan. They won 13-0 on aggregate and the -2 handicap landed in both legs. Zambia are ranked 17 places below Uzbekistan in the FIFA World Rankings.

Australia Women vs Zambia Women Bet 1: Australia -2 handicap @ 2.30 with Stake

Goals to Come After the Break

The next of the predictions for this match is for there to be at least two goals in the second half. This bet landed in Australia’s opening game and we hope to see plenty of action after the break here.

Zambia found themselves 3-0 in just 25 minutes against the United States. They will be keen to hold firm for longer in this one and keep things tight early doors. Fatigue could be a factor late on, with the Matildas in the ascendancy and that should lead to goals.

There was an average of 2.08 goals in the second half at the last edition of this tournament.

Australia Women vs Zambia Women Bet 2: Over 1.5 goals in the second half @ 1.70 with Stake

Matildas’ Defence to Hold Firm

Lastly, we are backing the Australians to keep a clean sheet. Their defence was stretched against Germany, but things should pan out differently against a side ranked 60 places below their opponents on the opening day.

Zambia were starved of possession in their first game and failed to create any meaningful opportunities. They have played just two sides in the top 15 of the FIFA World Rankings since the start of 2023. The Zambians lost both of those matches 5-0.