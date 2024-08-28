Athletic Bilbao vs Valencia Predictions: Sancet has the secret to unlocking the visitors’ defence

Our football predictions expert unveils his top three bets and predictions for Athletic Bilbao vs Valencia in this Wednesday's 10:30 PM La Liga clash.

+

Athletic Bilbao vs Valencia Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Athletic Bilbao vs Valencia

Athletic Bilbao Victory with odds of @1.60 on 1xBet , equating to a 58% chance of the hosts winning.

, equating to a 58% chance of the hosts winning. Oihan Sancet to score with odds of @4.20 on 1xBet , indicating a 62% chance of the Spanish forward scoring.

, indicating a 62% chance of the Spanish forward scoring. Both teams to score with odds of @2.12 on 1xBet, representing a 50% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Athletic Bilbao should be expected to win against Valencia by a scoreline of 2-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Athletic Bilbao and Valencia meet in round three of La Liga, with both teams still searching for their first victory.

Bilbao were held by Getafe in their curtain raiser, followed by a narrow 2-1 defeat to Barcelona. The hosts seem close to a victory if they can tighten up their defence.

The same can’t be said for Valencia. Although they too suffered a narrow loss on home soil to Barcelona, their 3-1 defeat on the road to Celta Vigo exposed several concerning issues.

Having conceded five goals in their opening two matches, a trip to Bilbao could see Valencia fall to their third straight defeat.

To know who is still likely to move this transfer window, head to GOAL, where you’ll find 30 players that could be at a new club by the end of this week.

Probable Lineups for Athletic Bilbao vs Valencia

The probable lineup for Athletic Bilbao in the "system of play."

Padilla; Berchiche, Paredes, Alvarez, Gorosabel, Vesga, Diaz, Williams, Sancet, Berenguer, Guruzeta

The probable lineup for Valencia in the "system of play."

Mamardashvili; Vazquez, Gasiorowski, Mosquera, Correia, Lopez, Guerra, Pepelu, Mir, Duro, Almeida

Hosts to pick up their first win

Both Athletic Bilbao and Valencia are yet to pick up their first three points after the opening two rounds, but it’s the visitors who have lost both matches.

A defeat to Barcelona may have been expected, but Valencia's 3-1 defeat to Celta Vigo was a poor showing.

Bilbao were held by Getafe before almost snatching a point against Barcelona, and appear to be closer to a win than their opponents.

The hosts have won three of their last five head-to-head matches against Valencia. With defensive issues to address, Valencia don’t appear to be ready to pick up a win.

Athletic Bilbao vs Valencia Bet 1: Athletic Bilbao Victory @ 1.60 with 1xBet

Sancet to keep on scoring

After a disappointing 2023/24 campaign, Bilbao’s Oihan Sancet seems to be reviving his career, having scored in his first two La Liga matches.

Having scored 10 La Liga goals in the 2022/23 season, the attacking midfielder is more than capable on his day - and reliable from the penalty spot. Trusted to step up from 12 yards this campaign, he’s already found the back of the net against Barcelona.

Operating behind Inaki Williams, the Spaniard has the freedom to exploit spaces between the opponent’s defence and midfield. This ability has made him a reliable player for Bilbao over the years - and when in the mood, goals are a key part of his game.

Back in front of his own fans, Sancet can once again play a key part for his side and hopefully be the man to lead his team to victory.

Athletic Bilbao vs Valencia Bet 2: Oihan Sancet Anytime Scorer @ 4.20 with 1xBet

Vulnerable defences to be tested

Both teams haven’t started the campaign well, conceding eight goals between them. Valencia’s defence has been all at sea, conceding five of those in their first two matches.

As we’ve already mentioned, they were extremely poor on the road against Celta Vigo, which is why backing Bilbao appears to be the right bet. However, despite their frailties at the back, they’ve looked pretty good going forward.

Forward Hugo Duro continued his form from last season with a goal against Barcelona, while 22-year-old striker Diego Lopez opened the scoring against Celta Vigo.

With two eager young strikers leading the line, Bilbao’s defence will be tested, making it likely that both teams will score.