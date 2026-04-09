Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid predictions: Saka leads Gunners to victory

Our betting expert expects another strong defensive performance from the hosts, who should win the game with Bukayo Saka on target.

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Best bets for Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid

Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.85 on 1xBet

Bukayo Saka to score anytime at odds of 3.10 on 1xBet

Arsenal to win to nil at odds of 2.60 on 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Arsenal 1-0 Atletico Madrid

Goalscorers prediction - Arsenal: Bukayo Saka

Arsenal are in excellent form ahead of this game. They’ve won their last five matches in all competitions, with their latest success being a 1-0 Premier League victory at Fulham. The Gunners have gone unbeaten since a 1-0 defeat at Liverpool in August, a run that’s made them a popular pick among users on 1xBet Promo Code looking for form-based bets.

They’ve also got a perfect record in the Champions League after beating both Athletic Club and Olympiakos. That gives them a three-point advantage on Atletico Madrid in the standings.

Diego Simeone’s team lost their European opener 3-2 to Liverpool, but dominated Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 on Matchday 2. They won 1-0 at home to Osasuna in La Liga on Saturday to extend their unbeaten run to six matches in all competitions.

Probable lineups for Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid

Arsenal expected lineup: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Rice, Zubimendi, Eze, Saka, Gyokeres, Trossard

Atletico Madrid expected lineup: Oblak, Llorente, Le Normand, Lenglet, Hancko, Simeone, Koke, Barrios, Gallagher, Alvarez, Griezmann

Few goals at the Emirates

Arsenal have once again had an impressive defence so far this term. As a result, six of their last seven matches in all competitions saw two or fewer goals.

However, they have trouble scoring, which may be a slight concern for Mikel Arteta. Striker Viktor Gyokeres is in really poor form, with no goals in his last nine appearances for club and country. They don’t have many alternatives to the Swede, as Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus are still sidelined.

While Atleti have been involved in some high-scoring matches, 55% of their games in all competitions have still ended with two or fewer goals. That trend has been consistent enough to influence markets on online betting sites, suggesting a low-scoring affair may again be on the cards.

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Bet 1: Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.85 on 1xBet

Saka to strike for the Gunners

The main attacking threat from Arsenal is likely to come with Saka on the right flank. The England international appears to be in excellent form, having made a full recovery recently.

Saka has either scored or assisted in four of his five appearances for club and country so far this month. He only failed to find the net in Saturday’s trip to Craven Cottage, when he was arguably the best player on the pitch. Saka touched the ball 74 times in that game and has taken at least two shots in each of his last four Arsenal appearances.

He could be a major threat in this match, as the left-back position is problematic for Atletico Madrid. Simeone has tested Matteo Ruggeri, Javi Galan, and David Hancko for that position this term, but has struggled to settle on the best solution.

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Bet 2: Bukayo Saka to score anytime at odds of 3.10 on 1xBet

Arsenal’s defence to hold firm again

On average, the hosts have conceded just 0.38 goals per game in the English top flight. That is the best record in Europe’s big five leagues. Their total of just 4.7 xG allowed is also the lowest of any team.

Therefore, it’s unsurprising that they are one of the only two teams who are yet to concede a goal in the league phase of the Champions League. This fixture may be tougher than their opening two games, but they’ll back themselves to limit Atletico Madrid to a few opportunities.

Simeone’s team have an average xG of only 1.1 in their away matches across all competitions this term. Although they’ve scored twice, they created just 0.6 xG on their recent trip to England to play Liverpool.