Argentina vs Colombia Predictions: Argentina to win, Messi to score

Our football betting expert brings you his Argentina vs Colombia predictions ahead of the Copa America 2024 final at 5.30am on Monday.

+

Argentina vs Colombia Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Argentina vs Colombia

Argentina Victory with odds of @2.10 on Parimatch , equating to a 48% chance of the Scaloni’s team winning.

, equating to a 48% chance of the Scaloni’s team winning. Under 0.5 goals for Colombia with odds of @ 2.10 on Parimatch , representing a 48% chance of Argentina keeping a clean sheet.

, representing a 48% chance of Argentina keeping a clean sheet. Lionel Messi to score with odds of @ 2.50 on Parimatch, indicating a 40% chance of the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner finding the net.

Our prediction is for Argentina to win by a margin of at least one goal.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

The Copa America 2024 final pits Argentina against Colombia as Lionel Scaloni’s side aims to win a record-setting 16th crown.

Argentina have undoubtedly had the easiest run to this point. Aside from a scare against Ecuador in the quarter-finals, they have always remained in control. La Albiceleste have conceded just one goal all tournament, but will need to be at their best here.

Lionel Messi is the crowning jewel of Argentina and it remains to be seen whether or not this will be his last major tournament with the national team. He led his team to World Cup glory in 2022 and has performed well in this edition of the Copa America, but question marks remain. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner will be key in this final.

Colombia are the underdogs for this one, but they have every chance of coming away with the trophy. They earned a draw with Brazil in their final group game to ensure they finished top. They beat a strong Uruguay side that were also in great form in the semi-finals.

Nestor Lorenzo is yet to taste defeat as Colombia’s boss. The team are now enjoying an unbeaten run of 28 matches, 25 of which have been under Lorenzo. That’s the longest run without defeat in international football.

Probable Lineups for Argentina vs Colombia

The probable lineup for Argentina in the "system of play."

Martinez, Molina, Romero, Martinez, Tagliafico, De Paul, Mac Allister, Fernandez, Di Maria, Messi, Alvarez

The probable lineup for Colombia in the "system of play."

Vargas, S Arias, Cuesta, Sanchez, Mojica, Rios, Lerma, J Arias, Rodriguez, Diaz, Cordoba

Scaloni to Mastermind Another Triumph

Argentina are on a fantastic run of their own. Since their shock defeat against Saudi Arabia in the group stages of the last World Cup, they have lost just one of their 25 matches, winning 21 in normal time.

Therefore, the first of our Argentina vs Colombia predictions is for the Scaloni’s men to win the third consecutive major trophy in 90 minutes. Over the course of those 25 matches, Argentina have scored an average of 2.12 goals per game.

Colombia haven’t faced Argentina on their scarcely believable unbeaten run. They got the better of Brazil over that period, but La Albiceleste are the dominant force in South America at present.

Argentina vs Colombia Bet 1: Argentina Victory @ 2.10 with Parimatch

Argentina’s Defence Deserves Plaudits

The Argentine attack is what grabs the headlines. The likes of Messi, Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez are vital, but the defence is the unsung hero of Scaloni’s team.

Lisandro Martinez and Cristian Romero have been a wall at the back. The pair form a formidable partnership of aggression and technical prowess. The world champions have conceded just one goal at the Copa America as a result. They have also faced the fewest shots in the tournament, with their opponents averaging 7.4 per game.

Argentina’s defensive prowess has been evident since the World Cup. They have conceded an average of just 0.26 goals per game since being crowned champions of the world.

Argentina vs Colombia Bet 2: Under 0.5 goals for Colombia @ 2.10 with Parimatch

Messi Remains the Difference Maker

Lionel Messi, the man who needs no introduction, has been partnered with both Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez in this tournament. Martinez is the tournament's top scorer with four goals, but Messi is poised to add to his one goal in the final.

Messi’s goal against Canada puts him 2nd in the list of all-time top scorers in international football. Only Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more.

The Inter Miami attacker netted twice in the World Cup final and can make the difference in this tight affair. Messi squandered a few big chances in the group stages, but the goal in the semi-final should settle the nerves ahead of this clash with Colombia.