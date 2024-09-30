22Bet App Download Guide - Android Latest Version

22Bet app is one of the most fun ways to engage in online gambling. Know how you can install it and which features you will be able to use.

22Bet is a well-known online gambling brand that accepts customers from India. Most importantly, you can download the app on your phone to get the betting options on your fingertips.

Here, we have a quick overview table of the app’s specifications.

Current Version of the Application V.32 (13460) APK Filesize 73.05 MB Installed Client Size 184 MB Cost Free OS Support Android/iOS Welcome Bonus 100% welcome bonus up to ₹11,000 Hindi Language Support Yes Deposit/Withdrawal Methods Visa, Mastercard, Paytm, PhonePe, cryptocurrencies Download Link 22bet.apk

How to Download 22Bet App on Android

Before you can utilise the competitive odds of the betting platform on your phone, you need to download the 22bet Android app first. In light of that, here are the steps.

Enable Unknown App Installations

Google doesn’t allow gambling apps on the Play Store. For this reason, you need to enable unknown app installations on your device’s settings before you can download 22bet app. Given that you’re using a standard Android device, go to settings and search for “Unknown apps”. Afterwards, you should find the toggle button and enable it.

Visit 22bet India from Your Phone

To get the 22bet mobile app, visit the official site in India from your phone. Then, scroll down near the footer section and choose “Mobile Applications”. Here, you’ll find the 22bet apk download link.

Installation of 22bet APK for Android Devices

Once you’ve found the 22bet app download link, tap on it to start downloading. Then, you may see a prompt about app safety. Finally, agree that you want to proceed.

After the download is completed, simply tap the notification to initiate the download. It can take anywhere between a few seconds to a couple of minutes depending on your device’s specifications.

22Bet App for Android

As has been noted, the 22bet Android app allows Android users in India to explore a whole new world of online gambling through their smartphones.

Once you download the app, you can bet on sports, play casino games, bet on esports, and even play exclusive 22Games from the same app.

Registering your account is also straightforward and easy. Overall, it’s a great app for both new and seasoned bettors in the country.

System Requirements for 22Bet APK

Android Version Android 8.0 or more RAM At least 1 GB Memory Space At least 200 MB Processor At least 1.2 GHz

Supported Android Devices

Xiaomi: Xiaomi 14 Ultra, Xiaomi 14, Redmi Note 13 5G, Redmi 12

Vivo: T3x 5G, T2 Pro, V29e, V30

Samsung: Galaxy S Series, Galaxy A Series, Galaxy M Series

Oppo: Find N3 Flip, A76, Reno 7

22bet iOS App

Similarly to the Android app, 22bet iOS app also offers the same features. Sure, the environment is different and so are the appearances. But you can still bet on the same sports, play the same casino games, and claim the same bonuses on the 22bet betting app.

How to Download the 22bet App for iOS?

The first thing to remember is that Apple doesn’t allow third-party IPA files. With this in mind, here are the steps.

Firstly, go to the Apple App Store and search for 22bet. Then, tap “Get” to start the download process. Once the download is complete, confirm that you want to install it with face ID or password.

22bet iOS App System Requirements

iOS Version iOS 8.0 or higher RAM At least 1 GB Memory Space At least 250 MB Processor At least 1.2 GHz

Supported iOS devices for 22bet App

iPhone: iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15, iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone SE

iPad: iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad Mini

22bet Mobile App Bonuses for New App Users

Although 22bet India doesn’t offer any exclusive bonuses for app users, you can claim the existing bonuses and use them for bets. The sports welcome bonus is 100% match to your first deposit up to ₹11,000. You can also get a 25% daily deposit bonus with Jeton Wallet by using 22bet bonus code.

To claim the offer, you must deposit at least ₹80. For the additional Jeton bonus, the minimum deposit requirement is ₹750 and the maximum bonus amount is ₹3,500.

Finally, to convert the bonuses in real money, you must wager them 5 times on accumulator bets. In fact, all the selections must contain at least 1.40 odds for them to be valid.

Then, there is the casino bonus where you can get up to ₹27,000 as a 100% match to your first deposit. Also, unlike the sports bonus, you must wager the casino bonus 50 times on selected games before withdrawal.

Bonus Type Bonus Amount Sports Welcome Bonus 100% up to ₹11,000 Casino Welcome Bonus 100% up to ₹27,000

22bet Mobile Site vs 22bet App: Which One to Choose?

During the research for this 22bet betting app review, our experts thoroughly tested both the mobile version and the app. According to their findings, the app is a better option as it’s more optimized.

Also, you don’t have to sign in every time you want to place a bet on your favourite sport. However, the app takes up space on your device. It’s a consideration if you don’t have enough space.

How to Log In to the 22bet APK?

Once the app is downloaded and installed, you can log into your account to start betting. Here are the quick steps to follow.

Firstly, open the 22bet app from your app library to launch it. Locate the “Log In” button on the screen and tap on it. Secondly, enter your email or ID as well as your password. Tap the “LOG IN” button to access your account interface.

Betting Options on 22bet Mobile App

22bet consistently ranks as one of the best online betting sites to play on. Generally, you get a full-fledged betting platform after the 22bet app download. You get sports betting, casino games, and even esports betting. Here, we’ll learn more about each component.

Sports Betting

To begin with, sports betting is the primary feature of 22bet betting app in India. Also, you can bet on mainstream sports like Basketball, Tennis, Ice Hockey, Football, Cricket, Table Tennis, etc.

Esports Betting

Finally, our experts really like the esports betting feature. Also, you get a separate tab where all the esports games, such as CS2, Dota 2, League of Legends, Valorant, Starcraft 2, Rocket League, etc. are listed. Both pre-match bets and live bets are lined up for your exploration.

Best Features of 22bet App

To begin with, 22bet is a very optimised app that runs great on both Android and iOS. Also, you get to access both sports betting and casino games from the same app. Making payments is easy thanks to the integrations.

Our experts really liked the bet slip on the 22bet mobile app. It’s because you can access options like event search, accumulator of the day, create bet slips, and load saved bet slips.

22bet App Customer Service

Once you’re logged into your 22bet app account, go to the “Menu” option and scroll down to find “Customer Support”. Then, you tap on it to find the “Chat” and “Contacts” options. Similarly, the latter incorporates multiple email addresses and a phone number for communication.

Regardless of what option you choose, you can expect prompt responses. Our experts have asked complex questions and got accurate answers during research.

22bet App Summary

Overall, we believe the 22bet app is a reliable and fun platform for bettors. Firstly, they get to start their journey with a welcome bonus and follow up with other ongoing promotions.

The operator has optimised the apps for both Android and iOS as both operating systems have decent market share. If you’re on the lookout for one of the best betting apps where you find all the popular sports tournaments and markets, you may try 22bet with no worries.

22bet App FAQs

Here are the most important FAQs:

Is it legal to download the 22bet app in India?

Although the Public Gambling Act of 1867 prohibits all forms of gambling in India, it doesn’t have any provisions for online gambling. So, betting apps are unregulated. As a result, we can safely say that it’s legal to download the 22bet app in India.

How to install the 22bet APK?

Once the APK file download is complete and you’ve enabled unknown installs, you can simply tap on the file to install it.

What is the minimum withdrawal amount in the 22bet app?

Since transaction limits are dynamic at 22bet India, the minimum withdrawal amount varies from method to method. It can range anywhere between ₹105 to ₹3,000.

What are the reasons for 22bet app installation issues on my phone?

To begin with, you may have forgotten to enable unknown app installations on your Android. Or, your device may not be compatible with the app. For other issues, please reach out to customer support.