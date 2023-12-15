1xbet Minimum Deposit: Limits, Methods & How to Deposit

In this article, we tell you about the 1xBet minimum deposit requirement. We also show you how to deposit on 1xBet and problems users may face.

1xBet Minimum Deposit

The 1xBet minimum deposit amount varies, depending on the region, currency and deposit method used.

The minimum qualifying amount to avail the 1xBet promo code welcome bonus offer can also differ.

In the following table, we list some important deposit methods and the related minimum deposit amounts.

Payment Method 1xBet Minimum Deposit Amount Neteller ₹50 Skrill ₹50 Jeton Wallet ₹50 UPI ₹350 Paytm ₹350 PhonePe ₹350 Google Pay ₹300 Netbanking ₹500 Cryptocurrency ₹50

1xBet Deposit Methods

The 1xBet deposit methods vary from country to country. The online betting site welcomes Indian users and accepts deposits in Indian rupees.

Accordingly, 1xBet India offers numerous payment methods that customers can use to deposit money.

When a user chooses a deposit method, he/she must comply with the rules related to the deposit method. This includes adhering to the 1xBet minimum deposit limit.

The following are the popular deposit methods available on 1xbet online betting platform:

UPI

Google Pay

Jeton Wallet

Netbanking

Neteller

Paytm

PhonePe

Skrill

Bitcoin

How to Deposit Money in 1xBet?

You can deposit funds into your 1xBet account either on the operator’s website or via the mobile app.

In this section, we guide you through the process. The following steps will help you to deposit funds into your account with 1xBet.

Step 1: Visit the 1xBet site

Perform the 1xBet login, and go to the E-deposit page. Alternatively, if you have completed the 1xBet app download, sign in to your account on the 1xBet app.

At the top left-hand side of the screen, you will see three horizontal stripes. Tap on the stripes to see the menu.

Step 2: Choose your preferred deposit method

The menu will display a ‘+’ sign placed next to the account balance. Clicking/ tapping on this sign will show you the deposit options.

You can also choose from other deposit modes, including mobile payments, e-wallets, ban transfers, and cryptocurrencies.

Step 3: Input the required information

At this stage, you must enter your name in which the account is registered along with the account number.

Step 4: Enter the deposit amount

Make sure that your deposit amount satisfies the 1xBet minimum deposit requirement.

Step 5: Confirm the deposit transaction

Once you confirm the transaction, the amount will be credited instantly into your account.

How to Deposit money on 1xBet with UPI?

You can deposit money in 1xBet easily and quickly. UPI is a convenient Indian payment method that will help you to fund your 1xBet account quickly.

The following simple steps will enable you to deposit money into your 1xBet account via UPI:

As your 1xbet registration is already done, simply visit the 1xBet website and log in to your account. On the deposit page, select UPI from the 1xBet deposit methods listed. Enter the amount you want to deposit. Make sure you follow the 1xBet minimum deposit requirement. Also enter your UPI ID, along with your name in full, your mobile phone number, and the transaction ID. Confirm the transaction to deposit the money into your account.

How to Deposit money on 1xBet via Netbanking?

You can use Netbanking to deposit money on 1xBet by following these steps:

On the 1xBet website, select Netbanking on the e-deposit page. Enter the deposit amount and click on Deposit. Ensure that the amount is equal to or more than the 1xBet minimum deposit requirement. On the new page to which you are redirected, select your bank from the list of options. On your bank’s official net-banking page to which you will be taken, sign in and confirm the deposit. Once the transaction completes, the amount will reflect in the balance of your 1xBet account.

1xBet Deposit Terms and Conditions

1xBet deposit has some terms and conditions relating to deposits made by registered users. The following are some of the important rules.

The 1xBet minimum deposit varies depending on the region, currency and payment method used.

The 1xBet minimum deposit ranges between ₹50 and ₹500.

The minimum qualifying deposit for the1xBet deposit bonus offered to new users is ₹200.

The identity of the user and the deposit-related financial details must match the information provided while registering the account.

1xBet Deposit Problems and Issues

Occasionally, users might encounter a 1xBet deposit problem when they try to fund their 1xBet account.

The following are some of the reasons why such problems may arise.

Delayed Deposits

Sometimes a deposit of money in 1xBet may be delayed. The delay could be due to network traffic, technical problems, or verification requirements.

In such cases, the user may simply have to wait until the deposit goes through. Alternatively, the user should seek assistance from customer support.

Rejected Transactions

The operator may reject some transactions due to insufficiency of funds, input of incorrect card details, or bank-related issues.

In such cases, the user should check the payment method and ensure that there is sufficient balance, enter the correct information, and ascertain that the user’s bank has no restrictions.

Alternatively, the user can try using another payment mode or communicate with his/her bank to clarify things.

Blocked Accounts

Occasionally, 1xBet may block an account, preventing the user from depositing or withdrawing money. The site may take such a step if the user violates any terms and conditions.

These could be the creation of multiple accounts, commitment of fraudulent activity, or provision of false information. In such cases, the user should contact the customer support staff and submit the required documents to verify his/her address and identity.

The user may also have to explain why he/she violated the rules, and request the operator to unblock his/her account. The following are some ways in which you can avoid problems related to deposit of funds in 1xBet.

Select a convenient and reliable payment mode according to your preference and region. 1xBet provides various payment options, including e-wallets, bank cards, mobile payments, electronic vouchers, bank transfers, and cryptocurrencies.

Follow the instructions on 1xBet to activate your phone number and to verify your identity. That way, you can secure transactions, thereby avoiding rejections or delays.

Adhere strictly to the terms and conditions relating to depositing funds in 1xBet.

1xBet Deposit Summary

Depositing money into your 1xBet sportsbook account is a fairly easy process. It involves choosing the deposit method that suits you best. I personally consider UPI as the most convenient and quick method.

Most Indians use this method every day for our regular purchases. On 1xBet, you have many more choices, in addition to UPI-related methods such as PhonePe, Google Pay, and Paytm. You can also choose from among e-wallets, and cryptocurrency options.

I found that the whole process completes in a few minutes. Because I took a few simple precautions, I did not run into any problems while depositing. For a start, I had my account verified by submitting proof of address and identity.

This will also help in processing my withdrawals. Secondly, I ensured that I had sufficient funds to transfer the deposit amount to your 1xBet account. Most importantly, I did not violate any of 1xBet’s terms and conditions.

In just a few minutes, the deposit amount was credited to my sportsbook account and I could begin my betting adventure.

1xBet Deposit FAQs

In this segment of our 1xBet minimum deposit review, we answer some frequently asked questions.

How do I deposit money on 1xBet?

You can deposit money into your 1xBet account either on the operator’s website or via the 1xBet app. On the home page/screen, access the deposit page. Choose your preferred deposit method.

Enter the deposit amount and complete the process related to your chosen method. Confirm the transaction to deposit the funds into your account.

What is the 1xBet minimum deposit?

The minimum deposit in 1xBet varies according to the region, currency and deposit method used. In India, it ranges between ₹50 for Bitcoin and ₹500 for Netbanking.

How much time does it take to deposit on 1xBet?

The amount is deposited instantly into your account, once you complete the process and confirm the transaction.

What is the best method to deposit on 1xBet?

There are several great methods available to deposit funds into a 1xBet account. We recommend UPI as the most convenient and quick method for Indian users.

What are the common deposit problems I might face on 1xBet?

A deposit into an 1xBet account might fail for one of several reasons. The deposit could be delayed due to network traffic, verification-related issues, or technical problems.

Sometimes, the betting site could reject a deposit transaction owing to insufficient available funds, incorrect card details entered, or bank-related issues.