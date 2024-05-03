Betano App: How to Download, Register and Use Betano’s Mobile Sportsbook

Learn all you need to know about the Betano app, as we take you through how to download, register and bet with their mobile sportsbook.

Betano Sign-Up Offer

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

How to Download the Betano App: Step-by-Step Guide

Betano’s betting app is now live and available in the UK, with users able to download and bet via the app once they’ve downloaded it.

The app itself is very strong in a number of key areas, with it being very easy to download and place your bets when betting via your mobile or tablet.

In order to download their app, just follow the steps below:

Head to the iOS or Google Play store Type ‘Betano’ into the search bar Select the Betano app from the screen Click the ‘Download’ button Once the app has downloaded, head to your home screen and open the app You’ll now be able to bet with their app via your mobile device

How to Sign-Up with the Betano App: Step-by-Step Guide

After new customers have downloaded their Betano betting app, all that is left to do is sign up and start playing.

Signing up is a relatively simple and easy thing to do with the Betano app, and new customers are able to claim our exclusive Betano sign up offer.

This not only gives players £10 in free bets, but also a chance at winning tickets for Euro 2024.

All this comes from just a £10 qualifying bet, with players just having to follow these simple steps in order to sign-up with their app:

Head to the Betano app Hit ‘Register’ Enter personal info such as email, home address and phone number Choose your username and password Click the ‘Register’ button at the bottom to finalise this process Make your initial deposit Beginning betting with Betano via their app

How to bet with the Betano App: Step-by-Step Guide

All of the markets on offer with Betano’s sportsbook are available via their app, with this including all of their football markets ahead of Euro 2024.

Betting with their app is extremely easy, with users just needing to follow the steps below in order to start betting with Betano via their mobile or tablet:

Open the Betano app Find the market you want to bet on Open the betting market Choose your selection These will then be automatically added to the betslip Open your betslip and choose your stake Potential winnings will be automatically calculated Hit ‘Place Bet’ If your bet wins, Betano will payout your winnings immediately

Betano App: How to Deposit and Withdraw

Betano has made managing your funds extremely easy thanks to the speed and accessibility of their betting app.

All are manageable via their ‘Wallet’ section, which is accessible by clicking on the menu in the top right of the app.

This can also be accessed via the profile tab, indicated by the silhouette icon, with this located in the top right, which is where the ‘Deposit’ and ‘Withdraw’ menus can be accessed.

Depositing funds will be instantaneous, whilst withdrawing funds can take up to 24 hours, with the time it takes depending on the withdrawal method itself.

A full list of their payment options can be found below:

Method Fees? Minimum Deposit Processing Time Minimum Withdrawal Processing Time Card None £5 Immediate £10 24 Hours Apple Pay None £5 Immediate £5 24 Hours Google Pay None £5 Immediate £5 24 Hours PayPal (Ewallets) None £10 Immediate £10 24 Hours

Betano App Review

On the whole, we simply cannot speak highly enough of the Betano app, as it caters to every single kind of player no matter what they are looking for

It proves to offer extremely handy features, all of which are geared at providing players with the best mobile betting experience possible.

This includes well-defined and easy-to-read tabs to provide players with an ease of navigation and use, which makes finding whatever markets, offers or selections they are looking for simple and straightforward.

The app itself works perfectly with virtually no buffering or loading issues, making switching between tabs and menus seamless. a truly excellent feature, particularly for a brand new betting app, which are often prone to issues.

All fund and account management can also be done from the app, meaning players need never go to the online website if they do not wish to.

On the whole, for a brand new betting sites app, we can take few issues with the Betano offering, and this makes it well worth checking out.

Betano App FAQs

Does Betano have an app?

Yes Betano has a mobile betting app for both iOS and Android users.

It must be said that their app isn't yet available for UK users, however it will be for both the iOS and Google Play, with it taking no more than a few minutes to download and create your account via their app.

Do Betano have live streaming?

Yes. Betano offer live streaming for a range of sports, the biggest of these coming in the form of horse racing.

Does Betano offer cash out?

Yes, Betano does offer cash out for players' bets, with players seeing their return deposited directly into their wallet account after cashing out any and all bets.

It is worth noting that some Betano betting markets are unable to be cashed out but this can be checked beforehand with their T&Cs

Are Betano available in the UK?

Yes, Betano does work in the UK having first launched in the country on May 1st.

They have both an online betting site and a betting app for UK bettors to play on now ahead of Euro 2024 getting underway next month.