Check out our football expert’s Tottenham vs Manchester United predictions and betting tips, prior to Sunday’s 16:30 Premier League clash (16/2/2025).

Both Tottenham and Manchester United will be desperate for a win on Sunday to boost their mediocre Premier League standings and that should make for an entertaining showdown in north London.

Tottenham vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Over 3.5 goals @ 11/10 with bet365

Mathys Tel to score at any time @ 9/4 with bet365

Over 11.5 corners @ 11/10 with bet365

Both defences set to be stretched

Manchester United and Tottenham find themselves 13th and 14th in the Premier League and it is likely that both Ange Postecoglou and Ruben Amorim will look to attack their way out of their slump in what could be a pulsating clash in the capital on Sunday.

The home side are almost certain to go chasing the game as they look to end a run of seven matches on their own patch without a win, with the last 2-1 reverse to Leicester the most disappointing.

That was the tenth successive home game where both teams have scored and there have been six occasions in that run when a match has generated at least four goals.

That looks set to be the case again on Sunday, even though United scrapped their way to a 1-0 victory at Fulham the last time they were on their travels.

Amorim’s side have conceded twice in four of their last seven league away games, so the ingredients are there for a goal-filled clash.

Tottenham vs Manchester United Tip 1: Over 3.5 goals @ 11/10 with bet365

Tel to have a debut to remember

With Tottenham missing both Dominic Solanke and Richarlison through injury, on-loan teenager Mathys Tel looks set to make his league debut up front and he can mark his bow with a goal when he plays in front of a Spurs home crowd for the first time.

The French Under-21 international played 90 minutes in the 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Aston Villa and will have been delighted to net his first goal even though it came too late to help Spurs force extra-time.

That strike should give him the confidence to believe he can make a big Premier League impression during his secondment from Bayern Munich and he could hit the ground running in front of his new fans.

Tottenham vs Manchester United Tip 2: Mathys Tel to score at any time @ 9/4 with bet365

Cash in on Corner Count

Despite their lowly league position, no team averages more corners than Tottenham’s tally of 7.5 per match and that figure goes up to 8.17 in the 12 games they have played on their own patch.

United’s mean figure of five per game is mid-table in the top-flight flag-kick charts, but they can still contribute to a big total and the 11/10 about there being more than 11 looks worth taking.

Tottenham vs Manchester United Tip 3: Over 11.5 corners @ 11/10 with bet365