Get three Roma vs Porto predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before Thursday’s 17:45 Europa League clash (20/2/2025).

The Europa League play-off tie between Roma and Porto is finely balanced at 1-1 after the first leg in Portugal last week but the Italian side should have the quality to come through by winning the second leg at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday.

Roma vs Porto Betting Tips

Roma to win to nil @ 7/4

Draw-Roma - Half-Time/Full Time @ 7/2

Artem Dovbyk anytime goalscorer @ 11/10

Home advantage key for much-improved Roma

Roma have begun to put their focus on a successful Europa League campaign after falling off the pace in Serie A this season and Claudio Ranieri's side can take the next step towards that goal by qualifying for the last 16 at Porto's expense.

Neither side have had the kind of success this season that their clubs have often enjoyed in the past, but Roma are showing signs of getting their act together again while Porto still seem to be off the pace and lacking direction.

Roma are only ninth in Serie A, but managed to beat Parma 1-0 on the road on Sunday despite fielding a weaker than usual line-up and they now have six wins and three draws in their last nine league matches.

Porto also won 1-0 away at the weekend, beating Farense, but that was only their second win in 10 games and they are usually stronger at home than on the road, with all four of their league defeats coming in away games.

Roma beat Portuguese opponents Braga 3-0 in the league phase, while Porto lost 2-0 to Lazio on their previous trip to Italy.

With Porto having scored only eight goals in their last 10 games, backing Roma to win to nil appeals.

Roma vs Porto Tip 1: Roma to win to nil @ 7/4 with bet365

Roma may need to show patience

Roma scored in the 45th minute of the first leg against Porto, but are not fast-starters as a rule and backing a draw at half-time before the home side pull clear is attractive.

Ranieri's team scored their winning goal in the first half at Parma, although the home side had been reduced to 10 men two minutes before Matias Soule's 33rd-minute goal.

Roma had not scored a first-half goal in five of their six matches before their trip to Portugal, and the exception was a 44th-minute strike by Angelino at home to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Porto have not scored in the first half of any of their last 10 matches, so a home goal looks the bigger danger to the Draw-Roma double-result wager.

Roma vs Porto Tip 2: Draw-Roma - Half-Time/Full Time @ 7/2 with bet365

Dovbyk ready to pounce

Artem Dovbyk has been a regular source of goals for Roma this season and the Ukrainian forward could be the man to steer his side into the next round.

Dovbyk, whose goals helped Girono to a surprise third place in La Liga last season, has scored 13 times for his new club this term, including seven in his last 13 appearances.

With Argentinian livewire Paulo Dybala expected to return to the Roma line-up after injury, Dovbyk should get chances to add to his Europa League goals against Athletic Bilbao and Dynamo Kyiv.

Roma vs Porto Tip 3: Artem Dovbyk anytime goalscorer @ 11/10 with bet365