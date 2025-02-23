Our expert offers his best Man City vs Liverpool predictions and betting tips ahead of their Premier League clash at the Etihad this afternoon.

City welcome league leaders Liverpool to Manchester today, with our expert backing Man City, and one City player in particular, to have a stellar day.

Manchester City vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Manchester City to Win or Draw & Both Teams to Score @ 23/20 with bet365

Omar Marmoush Anytime Goalscorer @ 9/5 with bet365

Over 1.5 first half goals @ 11/10 with bet365

Betting Against the Hectic Reds and Goals at Both Ends

Liverpool’s trip to the Etihad Stadium will be their sixth game in 17 days, with EFL Cup and FA Cup ties crammed in during early February.

Although the Reds have a deep squad to call upon, there’s no doubt this is a testing period for Liverpool to get through.

With City playing a game less in this period, having been knocked out of the EFL Cup, their longer resting period could prove advantageous. That’s why we’re betting against Liverpool in this instance.

Although we are backing City and the Draw in a Double Chance bet, we are also pairing it with a Both Teams to Score (Yes) bet. That’s because City have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 12 meetings with Liverpool.

Marmoush to Shine Again on Home Soil

Omar Marmoush could not have asked for a better start to life at Manchester City. The Egyptian forward scored his first career hat-trick against Newcastle United, scoring three times in 14 first half minutes.

Marmoush’s ruthlessness in front of goal was one of the main reasons why City were prepared to invest £59m to bring him from Eintracht Frankfurt in January.

Playing against his Egyptian international teammate, Mo Salah, Marmoush will be full of confidence and keen to make another big impact. At odds of 2.80 to score anytime, the odds suggest a 35.7% probability, which feels generous considering his display against a Newcastle side that have been in great touch of late.

High-Octane First Half Anticipated

Looking at City’s average first goal time in home games, it’s well below the league average of 24 minutes, coming in at the 14th minute. They have been notorious for conceding early in home games, with the average time for their first goal conceded standing at the 10th minute.

83% of City’s home games this season have featured two or more goals scored. As for Liverpool, 46% of their away games this term have also had two or more goals scored.

Despite both teams in midweek action, we expect City to start strong and attempt to gain an early advantage. Our Manchester City vs Liverpool predictions suggest a back of two or more first-half goals at odds against seems like a reasonable option.

