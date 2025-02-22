Our expert offers his best Arsenal vs West Ham predictions and betting tips for their Premier League clash at the Emirates this afternoon.

The Gunners welcome the Hammers to north London this afternoon, with our expert backing both Arsenal and Nwaneri to shine.

Arsenal vs West Ham Betting Tips

Arsenal to win and over 2.5 goals @ 10/11 with bet365

Arsenal to win both halves @ 4/5 with bet365

Ethan Nwaneri anytime goalscorer @ 7.4 with bet365

Contrasting Fortunes for Gunners and Hammers

While the Gunners are top of the form table over the last four, six and eight games in the Premier League, the Hammers are struggling.

This explains why the home side have a 75% win probability going into this game.

No club has defeated Mikel Arteta’s team in the Premier League at the Emirates this season, and that is not likely to change here.

Not only do Arteta’s side find themselves in good form in terms of results, but they also boast the league’s best defensive record right now.

No other team in the league has conceded fewer goals in the last eight matches (6), and they have become a very difficult side to break down.

Graham Potter’s side, meanwhile, have proven to be very vulnerable - losing four of their last six.

Arsenal will see this as a good opportunity, but the Gunners aren’t prolific goalscorers, with only 36% of their games going over 3.5 goals this season.

Gunners to Dominate Both Halves

Arsenal have been the best in the league when it comes to winning first halves this season.

They have conceded only nine goals in the opening 45 minutes of Championship games this season and have trailed at the break just twice. If matches ended at that point, they would actually be three points clear of Liverpool.

Meanwhile, West Ham are in the bottom three when it comes to first half performances, leading only four games at the break.

Over the course of the campaign, they have only picked up four points from losing positions, so it is hard to see any sort of fightback. Even with the injuries, Arsenal should have enough.

Top Scorers to Back

Arteta has been given a headache in terms of his attacking options of late. With Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus out long-term, and Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli unavailable this month, he has had to find alternative routes.

This led to Mikel Merino’s late brace in the win over Leicester City.

One positive result of the injuries, however, has been the rise of the teenage attacker, Ethan Nwaneri.

He has been called upon as an outlet going forward for the Gunners, delivering two goals and an assist in his last three matches.

He is now seen as the second most likely scorer in this one at 2.40, behind Merino at 2.37 and followed by Raheem Sterling at 2.65.

The fact that Evan Ferguson (15.00) is seen as West Ham’s most likely to find the back of the net says a lot. This one is Arsenal’s to lose.

