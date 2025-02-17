Check out the three Leeds vs Sunderland predictions and betting tips from our football expert before Monday's 20:00 Championship match (17/2/2025).

Leeds and Sunderland are both targeting a return to the Premier League and while the home side are better placed at present, the Black Cats look capable of giving them a thorough test at Elland Road.

Leeds vs Sunderland Betting Tips

Double Chance Sunderland or Draw @ 13/8 with Sky Bet

Over 3.5 goals @ 9/4 with Sky Bet

Joel Piroe anytime goalscorer @ 11/8 with Sky Bet

Visitors could extend long unbeaten run

Both of these sides are bringing some impressive form into Monday's standalone Championship showdown and Sunderland look to be one of the few second-tier teams with a chance of stopping Leeds at present.

The Black Cats have not been beaten in 90 minutes in their last nine matches in all competitions, with an extra-time defeat by Stoke in the FA Cup the only setback in that time.

Going further back, Sunderland have suffered only two losses in their last 26 matches. They will not have the fear factor that other teams might have when facing Leeds, too, given they avoided defeat in their first meeting this season as a Junior Firpo own goal handed them a late equaliser in a 2-2 draw in October.

That was an even contest at the Stadium of Light, with both sides having four shots on target and seven off target.

Regis Le Bris's team have not had the toughest fixture list of late but they showed excellent spirit to claim a late winner in a 3-2 success at Middlesbrough and an equaliser at home to Watford, while struggling Luton were comfortably dispatched 2-0 in their last outing.

Leeds breezed past Watford 4-0 on Tuesday to put their FA Cup loss to Millwall behind them and they have now won their last three Championship matches while scoring 13 goals and conceding none.

The Whites have not won any of their last four games against Sunderland, though, with three draws and one defeat, and the visitors are capable of keeping their unbeaten run going.

Leeds vs Sunderland Tip 1: Sunderland or Draw double chance @ 13/8 with Sky Bet

Top teams should serve up goals

Leeds have scored seven, two and four goals in their last three league games while Sunderland have netted at least twice in four successive games, so a fixture producing four or more strikes looks underpriced at 9/4 for Monday's match.

The first meeting between the teams this season would have landed that bet, albeit only in the 97th minute, while three of Sunderland's last four games have had over 3.5 goals.

Six Leeds players got on the scoresheet in their last home fixture against Cardiff and three of them also netted in the midweek win at Vicarage Road, so there will be plenty of in-form forwards on display on Monday.

Leeds vs Sunderland Tip 2: Over 3.5 goals @ 9/4 with Sky Bet

Dutch striker in red-hot form for hosts

Leeds striker Joel Piroe moved to within one of Norwich's Borja Sainz at the top of the Championship top scorer list with his 14th league goal of the season at Watford on Tuesday and he can keep up his fine form.

Piroe scored twice in the 7-0 rout of Cardiff, opened the scoring in the 2-0 success against Coventry and then supplied the final strike in the Vicarage Road match.

With plenty of goals likely in this clash, the Dutch forward should fancy his chances of hitting the target again.

Leeds vs Sunderland Tip 3: Joel Piroe anytime goalscorer @ 11/8 with Sky Bet