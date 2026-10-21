Tschad Übersicht

Will Palmer reach Zola & Hazard levels? Chelsea ace ‘happy’ again

Cole Palmer has rediscovered his spark at Chelsea, with Blues legend Gus Poyet explaining to GOAL why the “happy” Stamford Bridge star can go on to scale the same heights as Gianfranco Zola and Eden Hazard. Palmer appeared destined to tread that path after moving to west London, but endured a testing 2025-26 campaign that saw exit talk generated.