Grupo da morte com Barça, Dortmund e Inter; e Van Dijk melhor da temporada

Craque da temporada passada
✨ 2018/19 UEFA Men's Player of the Year ✨— #UCLdraw (@ChampionsLeague) August 29, 2019
🏆 𝐕𝐀𝐍 𝐃𝐈𝐉𝐊#UEFAawards | #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/B6PurZkmK7
Veja todos os grupos da UEFA Champions League
The official result of the 2019/20 #UCLdraw! 😍— #UCLdraw (@ChampionsLeague) August 29, 2019
3⃣ toughest groups are __ __ & __ 🤔 pic.twitter.com/c7Xdro1vhn
Grupo A
⭐️ GROUP A ⭐️— #UCLdraw (@ChampionsLeague) August 29, 2019
🇫🇷 Paris
🇪🇸 Real Madrid
🇧🇪 Club Brugge
🇹🇷 Galatasaray #UCLdraw
Grupo B
⭐️ GROUP B ⭐️— #UCLdraw (@ChampionsLeague) August 29, 2019
🇩🇪 Bayern
🏴 Tottenham
🇬🇷 Olympiacos
🇷🇸 Crvena zvezda #UCLdraw
Grupo E
⭐️ GROUP E ⭐️— #UCLdraw (@ChampionsLeague) August 29, 2019
🏴 Liverpool
🇮🇹 Napoli
🇦🇹 Salzburg
🇧🇪 Genk #UCLdraw
Grupo H
⭐️ GROUP H ⭐️— #UCLdraw (@ChampionsLeague) August 29, 2019
🏴 Chelsea
🇳🇱 Ajax
🇪🇸 Valencia
🇫🇷 LOSC #UCLdraw
Grupo F
⭐️ GROUP F ⭐️— #UCLdraw (@ChampionsLeague) August 29, 2019
🇪🇸 Barcelona
🇩🇪 Dortmund
🇮🇹 Inter
🇨🇿 Slavia Praha #UCLdraw
Grupo D
⭐️ GROUP D ⭐️— #UCLdraw (@ChampionsLeague) August 29, 2019
🇮🇹 Juventus
🇪🇸 Atlético
🇩🇪 Leverkusen
🇷🇺 Lokomotiv Moskva #UCLdraw
Grupo C
⭐️ GROUP G ⭐️— #UCLdraw (@ChampionsLeague) August 29, 2019
🇷🇺 Zenit
🇵🇹 Benfica
🇫🇷 Lyon
🇩🇪 Leipzig #UCLdraw
Primeiro grupo definido - Grupo C
⭐️ GROUP C ⭐️— #UCLdraw (@ChampionsLeague) August 29, 2019
🏴 Man. City
🇺🇦 Shakhtar Donetsk
🇭🇷 GNK Dinamo
🇮🇹 Atalanta #UCLdraw
Atacante da temporada passada
✨ 2018/19 #UCL Forward of the Season ✨— #UCLdraw (@ChampionsLeague) August 29, 2019
🏅 𝐌𝐄𝐒𝐒𝐈#UEFAawards | #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/OspQ4gXQwR
Meio-campista da temporada passada
✨ 2018/19 #UCL Midfielder of the Season ✨— #UCLdraw (@ChampionsLeague) August 29, 2019
🏅 𝐃𝐄 𝐉𝐎𝐍𝐆#UEFAawards | #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/DS7iOlyDNN
Melhor goleiro da temporada passada
✨ 2018/19 #UCL Goalkeeper of the Season ✨— #UCLdraw (@ChampionsLeague) August 29, 2019
🏅 𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐒𝐒𝐎𝐍#UEFAawards | #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/4LqDHksmf8
As estrelas do sorteio
Three superstars 😍👍#UCLdraw | #UEFAawards pic.twitter.com/KpbmNxnC3l— #UCLdraw (@ChampionsLeague) August 29, 2019
