Live Blog

Norwich x Liverpool - siga AO VIVO o jogo válido pela 26ª rodada da Premier League

Líder absoluto do Campeonato Inglês, com 73 pontos, 22 a mais que o Manchester City, segundo colocado, o Liverpool joga fora de casa neste sábado (15)

Atualizado
Comentários()
Getty Images

Começa a transmissão

2020-02-15T14:17:38Z

Boa tarde, torcedor! Você acompanha, a partir de agora, a transmissão do jogo entre Norwich City e Liverpool, pela 26ª rodada do Campeonato Inglês.