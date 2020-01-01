Norwich x Liverpool - siga AO VIVO o jogo válido pela 26ª rodada da Premier League

Escalação do Norwich
2020-02-15T17:16:18Z
🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) February 15, 2020
◾ The boss names an unchanged XI
◾ Godfrey returns to the bench#NORLIV https://t.co/tF2ZbBswtH
Escalação do Liverpool
2020-02-15T17:15:48Z
📋 #NORLIV team news.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 15, 2020
One change to the starting XI from our last @premierleague game; Keita for Fabinho.
Mane and Milner return to the matchday squad. https://t.co/edmad7Rm5l
Começa a transmissão
2020-02-15T14:17:38Z