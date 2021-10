Manchester United 3 x 2 Atalanta: De virada, Red Devils vencem e assumem a liderança do grupo F da Champions

1 - Mario Pasalic is the first player to have scored against both Manchester City and Manchester United in Champions League with an Italian side. Repetition.#ManUtdAtalanta #UCL pic.twitter.com/PEFAnTgNe7 — OptaPaolo 🏆 (@OptaPaolo) October 20, 2021

1 - Mario Pasalic is the first player to have scored against both Manchester City and Manchester United in Champions League with an Italian side. Repetition.