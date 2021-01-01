Live Blog

Manchester City x Tottenham ao vivo: siga em tempo real o jogo da Premier League

Acompanhe as principais informações pelo 24ª rodada

Atualizado
Gabriel Jesus, Manchester City 2020-21
46 minutos: Manchester City 1 x 0 Tottenham

2021-02-13T18:18:17Z

Fim de papo para a primeira etapa

45 minutos: Manchester City 1 x 0 Tottenham

2021-02-13T18:17:30Z

Mais um minuto de acréscimo

44 minutos: Manchester City 1 x 0 Tottenham

2021-02-13T18:15:01Z

O City domina o jogo e fica tocando bola no meio campo

41 minutos: Manchester City 1 x 0 Tottenham

2021-02-13T18:11:36Z

UHHHHHHHH!!! Sterling passa para Gundogan dentro da área, mas Sanchez bloqueia. A bola sobre para João Cancelo que rola para G. Jesus. Quando ele bate, isola a bola. Que chance desperdiçada

39 minutos: Manchester City 1 x 0 Tottenham

2021-02-13T18:09:43Z

Falta de ataque do City, após Cancelo fazer o cruzamento e Davies cortar

36 minutos: Manchester City 1 x 0 Tottenham

2021-02-13T18:06:07Z

Foden, agora pelo lado esquerdo, consegue cruzamento. A zaga do time visitante afasta o perigo

33 minutos: Manchester City 1 x 0 Tottenham

2021-02-13T18:04:51Z

Assim não!!! Gundogan levanta a bola na área do Tottenham, mas Lloris consegue ficar com ela. Ele arma contra-ataque e Lamela se enrosca com a bola e perde boa chance

30 minutos: Manchester City 1 x 0 Tottenham

2021-02-13T18:01:44Z

Bernardo Silva recebe na entrada de grande área, puxa para a canhota e bate no gol. A bola desvia e morre nos braços de Lloris

28 minutos: Manchester City 1 x 0 Tottenham

2021-02-13T17:59:18Z

Cartão amarelo para Bernardo Silva

25 minutos: Manchester City 1 x 0 Tottenham

2021-02-13T17:56:32Z

Son levanta a bola na área, em cobrança de falta, mas Rodri tira

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL!!! É DO MANCHESTER CITY!!

2021-02-13T17:53:39Z

Aos 22 minutos e após pouco tempo de discussão, Rodri vai para a bola e bate no canto do goleiro. Como ele bateu muito bem, Lloris ainda encostou na bola, mas não o suficiente para defender

20 minutos: Manchester City 0 x 0 Tottenham

2021-02-13T17:51:27Z

Pênalti assinaldo!! Gundogan e Hojbjerg se enroscam e como estavam dentro da área, o juizão marca penalidade para o City

16 minutos: Manchester City 0 x 0 Tottenham

2021-02-13T17:48:45Z

O jogo está lá e cá, e o City precisa ganhar para se distanciar ainda mais

13 minutos: Manchester City 0 x 0 Tottenham

2021-02-13T17:45:56Z

UHHHHHH!!! Kane bate a falta e manda a bola no ângulo. Ederson se estica todo para fazer a defesa e a bola ainda pega na trave. Quase o time visitante abre o placar

12 minutos: Manchester City 0 x 0 Tottenham

2021-02-13T17:44:17Z

Laporte derruba Kane perto da área. Boa chance de bola parada para o Totthenham

10 minutos: Manchester City 0 x 0 Tottenham

2021-02-13T17:42:43Z

Cancelo vem pela direita até a linha de fundo e faz o cruzamento. Sanchez aparece dentro da pequena área para afastar o perigo

7 minutos: Manchester City 0 x 0 Tottenham

2021-02-13T17:39:39Z

Duas vezes Jesus! O brasieliro tenta finalização 2 vezes, dentro da área do Tottenham, mas é bloqueado em ambas tentativas

6 minutos: Manchester City 0 x 0 Tottenham

2021-02-13T17:38:57Z

Harry Kane tenta jogada individual, mas Cancelo consegue importante desarme

4 minutos: Manchester City 0 x 0 Tottenham

2021-02-13T17:36:53Z

Novamente, Foden recebe lançamento pela direita e faz o cruzamento, mas Hojbjerg corta antes de Jesus cabecear

1 minuto: Manchester City 0 x 0 Tottenham

2021-02-13T17:33:22Z

Foden recebe passe de Cancelo e quando vai cruzar, é travado

1° tempo: Manchester City 0 x 0 Tottenham

2021-02-13T17:32:28Z

Bola rolando no Etihad Stadium

Tottenham escalado!

2021-02-13T17:13:04Z

O Tottenham também definiu seus 11 titulares: Lloris, Tanganga, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Lamela, Lucas, Son e Kane

Manchester City definido!

2021-02-13T17:10:56Z

Os Citizens vem a campo com: Ederson, Cancelo, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, Gundogan, Bernardo, Sterling, Foden e Jesus

Sábado de Premier League!

2021-02-13T17:05:10Z

Muito boa tarde, torcedor! A partir de agora você acompanha as principais informações da partida entre Manchester City x Tottenham, no Etihad Stadium, em jogo válido pela 24ª rodada da Premier League! O jogo inicia às 14h30