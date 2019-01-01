Live Blog

Liverpool x Tottenham, Norwich City x Manchester United - siga AO VIVO os jogos do Campeonato Inglês

Liverpool e Tottenham se enfrentam em Anfield em partida válida pela Premier League. Norwich City e Manchester United duelam no mesmo horário

Atualizado
Comentários()
Getty Images

GOL DO NORWICH!!!

2019-10-27T18:20:05Z

Scott McTominay deixa a bola escapar e Onel Hernandez pega e corre na direção da defesa adversária. Ele entra e dispara baixo contra David de Gea para dar aos fãs de Norwich algo para se alegrar.

90 minutos: Liverpool 2 x 1 Tottenham

2019-10-27T18:19:04Z

Rose infiltra na área pela esquerda, escapa de Gomez e corta para o meio. O lateral bate de direita e isola a bola.

GOL DO LIVERPOOL!!!

2019-10-27T18:02:56Z

É de Mohamed Salah, aos 75 minutos! O egípcio cobra cruzado e rasteiro, sem chances para o goleiro do Tottenham. A virada está consumada no placar

PÊNALTI PARA O LIVERPOOL!!!

2019-10-27T18:02:22Z

Mané é derrubado por Aurier aos 74 minutos! A arbitragem assinala penalidade para o Liverpool em Anfield

GOL DO UNITED!!!

2019-10-27T18:01:47Z

É de Martial, aos 73 minutos! Martial não será impedido pela terceira vez! Rashford dá um ótimo passe para o francês antes de Martial passar por Krul para fazer o 3-0.

60 minutos: Liverpool 1 x 1 Tottenham

2019-10-27T17:48:05Z

Robertson recebe em velocidade pela esquerda, faz o cruzamento e quase encontra Firmino no pé da segunda trave. O brasileiro se estica, mas não chega na bola.

GOL DO LIVERPOOL!!!

2019-10-27T17:41:34Z

É de Henderson, aos 52 minutos! Fabinho pega a sobra na entrada da área e cava para Henderson na direita. Rose falha e o volante do Liverpool pega livre, da entrada da pequena área, e manda cruzado, sem chances para Gazzaniga.

Começa o segundo tempo!

2019-10-27T17:32:50Z

A bola rola para os dois jogos

Veja o gol de Rashford

2019-10-27T17:19:58Z

O atacante do Manchester United aproveitou ótimo contra-ataque, invadiu a área adversária e balançou a rede para o time visitante

43 minutos: Norwich 0 x 2 United

2019-10-27T17:16:44Z

DEFENDEU!!! ele fez isso de novo! MarTial seguiu o caminho oposto, mas Krul deu uma rebatida! Defesa brilhante e permanece por 2 a 0 para o United.

41 minutos: Norwich City 0 x 2 United

2019-10-27T17:15:53Z

Fred chura de fora da caixa, mas bate no braço de um atleta de Norwich que virou as costas para ele. VAR verifica e marca penalidade.

GOL DO MANCHESTER UNITED!!!

2019-10-27T17:08:38Z

Marcus Rashford marca o segundo do United aos 30 minutos, mas desta vez é de jogo aberto e um belo final para o jovem. Rashford é encontrado atrás da linha de defesa do Norwich antes de passar a bola pelas pernas de Krul para fazer o 2-0.

29 minutos: Norwich 0 x 1 United

2019-10-27T17:05:57Z

DEFENDEU!!! Rashford remata no canto esquerdo, mas Krul defende confortavelmente o chute! Carrow Road está saltando agora. Ainda 1-0 para os visitantes.

28 minutos: Liverpool 0 x 1 Tottenham

2019-10-27T17:04:42Z

GAZZANIGA!!! Alexander-Arnold coloca a bola na cabeça de Van Dijk em cobrança de falta pela direita e o holandês finaliza firme, da marca do pênalti. Gazzaniga voa na bola e faz grande defesa.

25 minutos: Norwich 0 x 1 United

2019-10-27T17:03:11Z

Daniel James cai dentro da área e o jogador do United pede uma penalidade. O galês parece inclinar-se para o oponente e cair. VAR está revendo.

GOL DO MANCHESTER UNITED!!!

2019-10-27T16:56:38Z

É de Scott McTominay, aos 20 minutos! Krul faz uma defesa maravilhosa. Na sequência, McTominay pega a bola de fora da área antes de dar um chute com o pé direito.

22 minutos: Liverpool 0 x 1 Tottenham

2019-10-27T16:53:18Z

Son escapa em contra-ataque pela esquerda, prende demais e deixa a defesa dos Reds se reposicionar. O atacante ainda tenta a finalização da entrada da área e é bloqueado.

15 minutos: Norwich 0 x 0 United

2019-10-27T16:46:55Z

O Manchester United tem muita posse de bola, mas não fazendo muito com ela. Andreas Pereira chuta de fora da área, mas vai longe do gol de Krul.

13 minutos: Liverpool 0 x 1 Tottenham

2019-10-27T16:45:49Z

Robertson tabela com Mané e recebe no fundo pela esquerda. O lateral entra na área e tenta o cruzamento rasteiro, mas Gazzaniga intercepta e fica com a bola.

6 minutos: Liverpool 0 x 1 Tottenham

2019-10-27T16:39:51Z

O Liverpool troca passes no campo de ataque, mas o Tottenham segue muito bem postado na defesa.

5 minutos: Norwich City 0 x 0 Manchester United

2019-10-27T16:37:53Z

Norwich possui um pouco de posse de bola, o que permite ao United ter os primeiros ataques, mas eles realmente não incomodam Krul no gol.

GOL DO TOTTENHAM!!!

2019-10-27T16:33:56Z

É de Harry Kane, aos 2 minutos de jogo! Son faz grande jogada pela esquerda e solta a bomba da entrada da área. A bola desvia em Van Dijk e vai no travessão de Alisson. No rebote, ela sobra na cabeça de Kane, que aparece sozinho na pequena área, em posição legal, para empurrar para o fundo do gol e abrir o placar.

Escalação Norwich City

2019-10-27T16:12:43Z

Começa a transmissão

2019-10-27T16:03:19Z

Boa tarde, torcedor! Você acompanha, a partir de agora, os jogos válidos pela Premier League. Liverpool e Tottenham jogam em Anfield. Norwich e Manchester United jogam no mesmo horário. Siga os dois duelos na Goal!