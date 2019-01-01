Liverpool x Tottenham, Norwich City x Manchester United - siga AO VIVO os jogos do Campeonato Inglês

GOL DO NORWICH!!!
90 minutos: Liverpool 2 x 1 Tottenham
GOL DO LIVERPOOL!!!
PÊNALTI PARA O LIVERPOOL!!!
GOL DO UNITED!!!
60 minutos: Liverpool 1 x 1 Tottenham
GOL DO LIVERPOOL!!!
Começa o segundo tempo!
Fim de primeiro tempo!
Veja o gol de Rashford
O atacante do Manchester United aproveitou ótimo contra-ataque, invadiu a área adversária e balançou a rede para o time visitante
Veja o gol de McTominay
Meio-campista do Manchester United aproveitou falha da defesa do Norwich para estufar a rede
43 minutos: Norwich 0 x 2 United
41 minutos: Norwich City 0 x 2 United
GOL DO MANCHESTER UNITED!!!
29 minutos: Norwich 0 x 1 United
28 minutos: Liverpool 0 x 1 Tottenham
25 minutos: Norwich 0 x 1 United
GOL DO MANCHESTER UNITED!!!
Veja o gol de Harry Kane
Foi com essa bola que o centroavante Harry Kane estufou a rede do Liverpool.
22 minutos: Liverpool 0 x 1 Tottenham
15 minutos: Norwich 0 x 0 United
13 minutos: Liverpool 0 x 1 Tottenham
6 minutos: Liverpool 0 x 1 Tottenham
5 minutos: Norwich City 0 x 0 Manchester United
GOL DO TOTTENHAM!!!
Começam os jogos
Escalação Manchester United
Escalação Norwich City
Here is your #ncfc XI and subs for today's game ⬇️
Escalação Tottenham
Escalação Liverpool
How we line-up against @SpursOfficial 👊🔴