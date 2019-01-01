Live Blog

Chelsea perde em casa para o Valencia, e Barça vê ter Stegen garantir empate com o Dortmund

Rodrigo fez o gol da vitória do Valencia sobre o Chelsea em pleno Stamford Bridge. Barcelona empatou com o Dortmund na Alemanha graças a ter Stegen

Atualizado
Comentários()
Getty

Fim de jogo: Chelsea 0 x 1 Valencia

2019-09-17T20:56:56Z

O Chelsea bem que tentou, mas acabou derrotado pelo Valencia por 1 a 0 em pleno Stamford Bridge na tarde desta terça-feira (17). Os ingleses criaram as melhores chances e tiveram mais volume de jogo. Porém, em uma falha de bola aérea, o time visitante balançou a rede com Rodrigo Moreno.
Getty

Fim de jogo: Dortmund 0 x 0 Barcelona

2019-09-17T20:55:50Z

O Borussia Dortmund empata por 0 a 0 com o Barcelona na tarde desta terça-feira (17) no Signal Iduna Park. Marc-André ter Stegen foi o nome do jogo ocorrido na Alemanha. O goleiro fez pelo menos quatro defesas importantes e impediu que Marco Reus estufasse a sua rede no confronto.

Chelsea perde o pênalti!!!

2019-09-17T20:49:17Z

Barkley diz a Willian que será o responsável pela cobrança de pênalti após uma pequena discussão com o brasileiro. O meio-campista manda para fora e desperdiça a chance de empatar para o Chelsea no jogo contra o Valencia. O lance oocrreu aos 87 minutos

PÊNALTI PARA O CHELSEA!!

2019-09-17T20:48:26Z

É pênalti para o Chelsea aos 84 minutos. A bola desvia no braço de Wass após jogada de Tomori. A arbitragem assinala infração após ver o VAR.

78 minutos: Dortmund 0 x 0 Barcelona

2019-09-17T20:39:58Z

TER STEGEN!!! Brandt faz boa jogada pelo lado direito do ataque e cruza rasteiro. Marco Reus finaliza de primeira e vê o compatriota fazer uma bela defesa. Na sequência, o atacante bate rasteiro e vê nova intervenção do goleiro do Barcelona

75 minutos: Dortmund 0 x 0 Barcelona

2019-09-17T20:37:35Z

UUH!!! Sancho aciona Achraf Hakimi na ponta direita. O lateral chega à linha de fundo e cruza rasteiro. Paco Alcácer faz o corta-luz, e Marco Reus finaliza firme. A bola passa por cima do gol de Marc-André ter Stegen

GOL DO VALENCIA!!!

2019-09-17T20:35:01Z

É de Rodrigo, aos 74 minutos! Parejo faz ótimo cruzamento na direção da área do Chelsea, e Rodrigo aparece sozinho para finalizar e fazer o primeiro do jogo. Os espanhóis abrem o placar na Inglaterra

70 minutos: Dortmund 0 x 0 Barcelona

2019-09-17T20:34:08Z

Hakimi toca na frente para Hazard, que cruza rasteiro. Paco Alcácer finaliza de primeira, mas acaba isolando a bola.

68 minutos: Chelsea 0 x 0 Valencia

2019-09-17T20:28:28Z

O Chelsea vai mudar. Christian Pulišić e Michy Batshuayi são chamados por Frank Lampard. A dupla deve entrar no segundo tempo da partida contra o Valencia no Stamford Bridge

63 minutos: Dortmund 0 x 0 Barcelona

2019-09-17T20:25:03Z

UUH!!! Thorgan Hazard avança em velocidade e aciona Marco Reus na ponta esquerda. O alemão dribla a defesa e finaliza de canhota. A bola passa perto do poste esquerdo de Marc-André ter Stegen

58 minutos: Chelsea 0 x 0 Valencia

2019-09-17T20:22:05Z

Kevin Gameiro aproveita sobra em escanteio e finaliza firme da entrada da área. A bola passa raspando a trave de Kepa. Boa chance para o Valencia

Mudanças no Barcelona!

2019-09-17T20:20:38Z

Lionel Messi está de volta aos gramados. O argentino entra na vaga de Ansu Fati. Sergio Busquets deixa o campo para a entrada de Rakiticc

TER STEGEN!!!

2019-09-17T20:19:24Z

Reus cobra pênalti à meia altura no canto esquerdo do goleiro, que faz uma defesa impressionante. Na sequência, o alemão agarra a bola com tranquilidade. Marc-André ter Stegen se adianta muito no lance. A arbitragem pode usar o VAR para mandar voltar a cobrança, mas não parece que fará

55 minutos: Chelsea 0 x 0 Valencia

2019-09-17T20:18:25Z

Pedro tenta cruzamento na direção de Alonso, mas o lateral esquerdo do Chelsea não alcança a bola. A bola fica com o Valencia

PÊNALTI PARA O DORTMUND!!!

2019-09-17T20:16:30Z

Sancho faz boa jogada pelo lado direito do ataque, tenta jogada individual sobre Semedo e é derrubado pelo lateral. A arbitragem assinala pênalti para o mandante no confronto aos 55 minutos

50 minutos: Dortmund 0 x 0 Barcelona

2019-09-17T20:12:13Z

Paco Alcácer cobra falta da intermediária, mas acerta a barreira. A bola fica com o Barcelona

A bola volta a rolar na Champions League

2019-09-17T20:08:03Z

Os jogos recomeçam. Vamos para o segundo tempo dos dois confrontos. Chelsea e Valencia jogam no Stamford Bridge. Dortmund e Barcelona entram em campo no Signal Iduna Park

Hora do descanso

2019-09-17T19:54:42Z

Intervalo no Stamford Bridge e fim de primeiro tempo também no Signal Iduna Park! Tudo igual e sem gols em ambos os jogos.

45 minutos: Chelsea 0 x 0 Valencia

2019-09-17T19:49:47Z

Mais pressão do Chelsea. Pedro tenta jogada individual, mas tem o chute bloqueado

44 minutos: Dortmund 0 x 0 Barcelona

2019-09-17T19:47:49Z

Arthur cobra falta em direção à grande área. Reus corta de cabeça e, na sobra, Griezmann não aproveita.

Mudança no Barcelona

2019-09-17T19:41:42Z

Jordi Alba deixa o campo por questão clínica. Sergi Roberto entra na vaga do lateral esquerdo. Semedo é deslocado para o lado contrário do gramado.

27 minutos: Chelsea 0 x 0 Valencia

2019-09-17T19:30:11Z

UUH!!! Pedro e Willian fazem boa jogada pelo lado direito e acionam Azpilicueta. O lateral direito encontra Abraham em um cruzamento perfeito. O atacante cabeceia firme e manda perto do gol de Cillessen

27 minutos: Dortmund 0 x 0 Barcelona

2019-09-17T19:29:05Z

UUH!!! Reus cobra falta pela esquerda. Hummels cabeceia e manda a bola sobre o gol de Ter Stegen.

24 minutos: Dortmund 0 x 0 Barcelona

2019-09-17T19:28:50Z

TER STEGEN!!! Reus inicia a jogada pela esquerda, toca para Hazard e recebe um ótimo passe dentro da área. O camisa 11 finaliza para uma importante defesa do goleiro do Barcelona!

12 minutos: Dortmund 0 x 0 Barcelona

2019-09-17T19:28:25Z

UUH!!! Arthur cobra escanteio fechado pela esquerda. Piqué desvia na primeira trave e manda a bola com perigo, à esquerda do gol de Bürki.

Mudança no Chelsea!

2019-09-17T19:21:14Z

Mason Mount se queixa de dor e deixa o gramado para a entrada da Pedro aos 16 minutos do primeiro tempo

7 minutos: CHelsea 0 x 0 Valencia

2019-09-17T19:11:29Z

William aciona Azpilicueta pela pelo lado direito do ataque. O lateral encontra Abraham livre e manda em sua direção. O atacante finaliza, mas Cillessen manda para escanteio

4 minutos: Dortmund 0 x 0 Barcelona

2019-09-17T19:07:04Z

Reus pega sobra dentro da área e levanta. Hazard sobe, mas não consegue efetuar o cabeceio

Escalações Dortmund x Barcelona

2019-09-17T18:44:05Z

DORTMUND: Bürki; Achraf Hakimi, Mats Hummels, Manuel Akanji e Raphaël Guerreiro; Witsel, Delaney, Sancho, Marco Reus e Thorgan Hazard; Paco Alcácer.

BARCELONA: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Piqué, Lenglet e Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Arthur e F. De Jong; Ansu Fati, Griezmann e Luis Suárez.

Escalações Chelsea x Valencia

2019-09-17T18:41:31Z

CHELSEA: Kepa; Zouma, Christensen, Tomori, Azpilicueta e Alonso; Kovacic, Jorginho, Willian e Mount; Abraham.

VALENCIA: Cillessen; Wass, Gabriel Paulista, Garay e Gayá; Kondogbia, Coquelin, Parejo e Cheryshev; Rodrigo Moreno e Kevin Gameiro.