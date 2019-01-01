Live Blog

Champions: PSG x M. United e Porto x Roma - siga ao vivo

Confira as principais informações das partidas válidas pelas oitavas de final!

Atualizado
Comentários()
Getty Images

Mbappé x De Gea

2019-03-06T19:52:20Z

O poder de fogo do PSG jogando em casa na Champions League é enorme! Nos últimos 10 jogos, foram 35 gols marcados. E a briga hoje será interessantíssima: Mbappé x De Gea

A situação no estádio do Dragão:

2019-03-06T19:42:25Z

A Roma venceu o primeiro jogo por 2 a 1, e tem a vantagem do empate nesta tarde. Já o Porto precisa de uma vitória simples por 1 a 0 para ficar com a vaga devido critério de gol marcado fora de casa.

A situação no Parque dos Príncipes:

2019-03-06T19:39:39Z

O PSG venceu o jogo de ida por 2 a 0. Desta forma, os parisienses jogam hoje podendo empatar ou perder por até um gol de diferença. Já o Manchester United precisa ganhar por três gols a mais para avançar, ou repetir o 2 a 0 para levar a partida à prorrogação.
Getty Images

Manchester United definido!!

2019-03-06T19:34:50Z

Oitavas de final da Champions League

2019-03-06T19:30:14Z

Muito boa tarde, torcedor!! A partir de agora você acompanha as principais informações sobre os jogos de volta entre PSG x Manchester United, e Porto x Roma, válidos pelas oitavas de final da Champions League!! 