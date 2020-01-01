Borussia Dortmund 1 x 0 Hertha Berlin: Can garante a vitória dos aurinegros

B. Dortmund 1 x 0 Hertha Berlin: VITÓRIA AURINEGRA!!
Em um jogo de poucas oportunidades, o Borussia Dortmund foi mais efetivo e venceu o Hertha Berlin por 1 a 0, na tarde deste sábado (6), pela 30ª rodada do Campeonato Alemão. Enre Can marcou o único gol do duelo.
Com o resultado, o Borussia Dortmund segue na vice-liderança da Bundesliga, com 63 pontos. Já o Hertha Berlin fica em nono, com 38 pontos marcados. Na próxima rodada, o Dortmund visita o Fortuna Dusseldorf, enquanto o Hertha recebe o Frankfurt.
B. Dortmund 1 x 0 Hertha Berlin: tudo aberto
B. Dortmund 1 x 0 Hertha Berlin: jogo mudou
B. Dortmund 1 x 0 Hertha Berlin: GOOOOOOOL DE CAN!!
57 | TOOOOORRRRRRR!!!— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) June 6, 2020
YES!!! EMRE CAN!!!#BVBBSC 1-0 pic.twitter.com/E3F58ZjdWv
B. Dortmund 0 x 0 Hertha Berlin: pra fora!!
B. Dortmund 0 x 0 Hertha Berlin: incrível!!
B. Dortmund 0 x 0 Hertha Berlin: Começa o segundo tempo!
B. Dortmund 0 x 0 Hertha Berlin: Intervalo
B. Dortmund 0 x 0 Hertha Berlin: mandantes melhores
B. Dortmund 0 x 0 Hertha Berlin: isolou!
B. Dortmund 0 x 0 Hertha Berlin: posse de bola
B. Dortmund 0 x 0 Hertha Berlin: o jogo
B. Dortmund 0 x 0 Hertha Berlin: Começa o jogo!
A posição das equipes na tabela
Hertha definido!
It keeps on working, so why change it? 😅— Hertha Berlin (@HerthaBSC_EN) June 6, 2020
Today's lineup for #BVBBSC 🗒️#hahohe pic.twitter.com/yNMh1hJ3kz
Dortmund escalado!
🚨 Our Starting XI against Hertha Berlin 🚨 pic.twitter.com/5bamSlWzC7— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) June 6, 2020