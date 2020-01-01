Live Blog

Borussia Dortmund 1 x 0 Hertha Berlin: Can garante a vitória dos aurinegros

Com o resultado, o Dortmund segue na vice-liderança, enquanto o Hertha fica em nono lugar

B. Dortmund 1 x 0 Hertha Berlin: VITÓRIA AURINEGRA!!

2020-06-06T18:22:00Z

Em um jogo de poucas oportunidades, o Borussia Dortmund foi mais efetivo e venceu o Hertha Berlin por 1 a 0, na tarde deste sábado (6), pela 30ª rodada do Campeonato Alemão. Enre Can marcou o único gol do duelo.

Com o resultado, o Borussia Dortmund segue na vice-liderança da Bundesliga, com 63 pontos. Já o Hertha Berlin fica em nono, com 38 pontos marcados. Na próxima rodada, o Dortmund visita o Fortuna Dusseldorf, enquanto o Hertha recebe o Frankfurt

B. Dortmund 1 x 0 Hertha Berlin: tudo aberto

2020-06-06T18:14:15Z

40 minutos: a partida segue aberta em Dortmund, com o Hertha apertando em busca do empate, enquanto os mandantes se armam para sair em velocidade no contra-ataque

B. Dortmund 1 x 0 Hertha Berlin: jogo mudou

2020-06-06T18:00:29Z

27 minutos: a partida é outra após o gol de Can, com o Hertha marcando mais presença no campo ofensivo, buscando espaços na defesa do Dortmund

B. Dortmund 1 x 0 Hertha Berlin: GOOOOOOOL DE CAN!!

2020-06-06T17:45:43Z

12 minutos: Sancho faz lançamento para Brandt, que ajeita de cabeça para Can chutar rasteiro no cantinho!! Belo gol!! 

B. Dortmund 0 x 0 Hertha Berlin: pra fora!!

2020-06-06T17:44:11Z

10 minutos: após rápida troca de passes do Hertha, Ibisevic recebe pelo lado direito do ataque, invade a área e bate cruzado pra fora! 

B. Dortmund 0 x 0 Hertha Berlin: incrível!!

2020-06-06T17:41:37Z

7 minutos: Hakimi cruza rasteiro pela direita, a bola passa pela área e chega até Hazard, que rola para o meio. Sancho chega batendo de primeira e erra o alvo! Que chance! 

B. Dortmund 0 x 0 Hertha Berlin: Começa o segundo tempo!

2020-06-06T17:32:24Z

A bola volta a rolar!  

B. Dortmund 0 x 0 Hertha Berlin: Intervalo

2020-06-06T17:16:29Z

Fim do primeiro tempo! 

B. Dortmund 0 x 0 Hertha Berlin: mandantes melhores

2020-06-06T17:07:05Z

36 minutos: o Dortmund vai para cima em busca do gol, mas Hazard e Brandt não aproveitaram as oportunidades. Já o Hertha Berlin tem dificuldades para passar pela marcação rival

B. Dortmund 0 x 0 Hertha Berlin: isolou!

2020-06-06T16:53:07Z

22 minutos: o Dortmund troca passes envolventes, até que Brandt recebe de frente para a área. Ele chuta e a bola passa perto demais! 

B. Dortmund 0 x 0 Hertha Berlin: posse de bola

2020-06-06T16:50:02Z

Borussia Dortmund 65% x 35% Hertha Berlin

B. Dortmund 0 x 0 Hertha Berlin: o jogo

2020-06-06T16:48:56Z

18 minutos: o Dortmund procura se impor em casa e vai para cima do rival. Mas o Hertha também não se intimida e busca ser ofensivo

B. Dortmund 0 x 0 Hertha Berlin: Começa o jogo!

2020-06-06T16:30:15Z

Bola rolando! 

A posição das equipes na tabela

2020-06-06T16:16:45Z

O Borussia Dortmund é o vice-líder da Nundesliga, com 60 pontos. Já o Hertha Berlin é o nono, com 38 pontos marcados

Hertha definido!

2020-06-06T16:06:18Z

Escalação do Hertha Berlin: Jarstein, Pekarík, Boyata, Torunarigha, Mittelstadt, Grujic, Skjelbred, Dilrosun, Darida, Lukebakio e Ibisevic

Dortmund escalado!

2020-06-06T16:05:51Z

Escalação do Borussia Dortmund: Burki, Piszczek, Can, Akanji, Witsel, Delaney, Hakimi, Guerreiro, Brandt, Hazard e Sancho

Tarde de Bundesliga

2020-06-06T16:02:06Z

Muito boa tarde. torcedor! A partir de agora você acompanha as principais informações da partida entre Borussia Dortmund e Hertha Berlin, pela 30ª rodada do Campeonato Alemão! O jogo inicia às 13h30 (de Brasília)