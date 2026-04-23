CS Neuvillois نظرة عامة

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Manchester City v Nottingham Forest - Premier League

Man City berada di posisi terdepan dalam perburuan Anderson, mengungguli Man Utd

Manchester City dilaporkan memimpin perburuan untuk mendatangkan gelandang Nottingham Forest, Elliot Anderson, seiring upaya Pep Guardiola untuk merombak lini tengah timnya. Pemuncak klasemen Liga Premier itu dikabarkan berada di "posisi terdepan" untuk mengamankan transfer pemain internasional Inggris berusia 23 tahun tersebut pada bursa transfer musim panas, yang juga dikabarkan menjadi incaran Manchester United dan Arsenal.

TransfersE. Anderson
Pep Guardiola Enzo Maresca Man City Chelsea 2025

Man City menggelar 'pembicaraan yang konstruktif' terkait kemungkinan Maresca menggantikan Pep

Manchester City dilaporkan telah melakukan "pembicaraan yang positif" terkait kemungkinan perekrutan mantan pelatih kepala Chelsea, Enzo Maresca. Dengan masa depan Pep Guardiola yang masih menjadi bahan spekulasi intens menjelang berakhirnya kontraknya saat ini, manajemen klub mulai menyusun rencana suksesi yang berpotensi membawa sosok yang sudah tidak asing lagi kembali ke Stadion Etihad.

E. MarescaP. Guardiola
enzo-fernandez

Man City mempertimbangkan langkah sensasional untuk merekrut Enzo Fernandez

Manchester City dilaporkan sedang mempertimbangkan langkah sensasional pada bursa transfer musim panas ini untuk mendatangkan gelandang Chelsea, Enzo Fernandez. City sedang mencari pemain baru untuk memperkuat lini tengah mereka, dan meskipun Fernandez masih menjadi sosok kunci di Stamford Bridge, minat klub tersebut berpotensi menguji keteguhan hati Chelsea selama bursa transfer mendatang.

TransfersE. Fernandez
Erling Haaland Mohamed Salah Thierry Henry

Haaland diyakini akan memecahkan rekor Liga Primer yang dipegang oleh Salah dan Henry

Erling Haaland diprediksi akan memecahkan rekor lain, yang saat ini dipegang oleh legenda Arsenal dan Liverpool, Thierry Henry dan Mohamed Salah, seiring striker Manchester City itu semakin mendekati gelar Sepatu Emas Liga Premier ketiganya. Hanya dua pemain yang pernah meraih empat gelar tersebut, namun Paul Dickov menjelaskan kepada GOAL mengapa fenomena asal Norwegia yang tak terbendung ini akan terus menulis ulang sejarah.

E. HaalandM. Salah
المزيد
المزيد

الترتيب

Premier League crestPremier League

الترتيبفريقلعبفازتعادلخسرلهعليه+/-نقاطالأداء
1Manchester City crestManchester City33217566293770
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2Arsenal crestArsenal33217563263770
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3Manchester United crestManchester United331610758451358
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4Aston Villa crestAston Villa3317794741658
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5Liverpool crestLiverpool331671054431155
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المزيد

Zoom sur les paris

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History

Manchester United, often simply referred to as "United," are one of the most iconic and successful football clubs in the world, based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. The club was founded as Newton Heath LYR Football Club in 1878 by the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway depot at Newton Heath. The team changed its name to Manchester United in 1902 and moved to its current home, Old Trafford, in 1910.

Famous players

Manchester United have been home to some of the greatest footballers in history. Sir Bobby Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966, is arguably the most iconic figure in the club's history. Other legendary players include George Best, known for his flair and skill, and Eric Cantona, who brought a winning mentality to the club during the 1990s. More recent stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Paul Scholes have also contributed significantly to the club's success.

Honours

Manchester United are one of the most decorated clubs in English football, having won a record 20 Premier League titles (formerly the First Division). They have also lifted the FA Cup 12 times, the League Cup five times, and the UEFA Champions League three times. The club's dominance in English football was particularly evident during the 1990s and early 2000s under manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Managers

Sir Alex Ferguson is undoubtedly the most successful manager in Manchester United's history. He spent 26 years at the club, leading them to an unprecedented era of success. Before Ferguson, managers like Matt Busby and Wilf McGuinness played crucial roles in shaping the club's identity. More recent managers, including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and José Mourinho, have faced the challenge of maintaining the club's high standards.

Stadium

Old Trafford, often referred to as the "Theatre of Dreams," is one of the most famous stadiums in the world. With a capacity of roughly 75,000, it is among the largest football stadiums in the United Kingdom. The stadium has hosted numerous major matches, including UEFA Champions League finals and FIFA World Cup matches.

Location

Manchester United are based in the city of Manchester, which is located in the northwest of England. The club's home ground, Old Trafford, is situated in the Trafford borough. Manchester is a major industrial city with a rich footballing heritage.

Owners

In February 2024, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's company, INEOS, acquired a significant 25% stake in Manchester United. This acquisition granted Ratcliffe sporting control over the club, placing him in a position to influence key decisions related to its operations.

Ratcliffe has already made a substantial financial commitment to Manchester United. His large investments demonstrate his dedication to the club's success and his willingness to provide the necessary resources for its growth.

أسئلة الأكثر شيوعًا

<!--td {border: 1px solid #cccccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}-->You can find the full list of players in the current first-team squad right here, sorted by position. This includes goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders, and forwards, along with their shirt numbers.
<!--td {border: 1px solid #cccccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}-->The squad list is updated regularly to reflect transfers, injuries, and promotions from the youth team. For real-time updates during transfer windows, check back frequently.
<!--td {border: 1px solid #cccccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}-->This page focuses on the senior first-team squad. Occasionally, standout youth players promoted for matches may appear here, but for a full youth team list, visit the club’s official website.
<!--td {border: 1px solid #cccccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}-->No, this page is dedicated to the men's first team. To view the Manchester United Women’s squad, visit their dedicated page via the link in the main team menu or click here.
<!--td {border: 1px solid #cccccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}-->The current captain of Manchester United is Bruno Fernandes. He was officially appointed as captain in July 2023, replacing Harry Maguire.
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