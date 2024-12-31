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Copa del Rey

Copa del Rey Tổng quan

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Copa del Rey, lịch thi đấu & tỉ số

Thứ Tư, 4 tháng 2
Real Betis badge
Real Betis
BET
0
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
5
FT
Thứ Ba, 10 tháng 2
Athletic Bilbao badge
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
0
Real Sociedad badge
Real Sociedad
RSO
1
FT
Thứ Tư, 11 tháng 2
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
4
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
0
FT
Thứ Hai, 2 tháng 3
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
3
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
0
FT
agg 3 - 4
Thứ Ba, 3 tháng 3
Real Sociedad badge
Real Sociedad
RSO
1
Athletic Bilbao badge
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
0
FT
agg 2 - 0
Thứ Sáu, 17 tháng 4
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
2
Real Sociedad badge
Real Sociedad
RSO
2
FT
pen 3 - 4
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Bảng xếp hạng

Grupo A

PosĐộiPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1River Plate crestRiver Plate1476126101627
W
W
L
W
D
2Argentinos Juniors crestArgentinos Juniors1475225141126
D
D
W
W
D
3Barracas Central crestBarracas Central147522015526
D
W
W
W
L
4Vélez Sarsfield crestVélez Sarsfield147431413125
W
D
L
W
W
5Talleres crestTalleres146622416824
D
D
W
D
W

Grupo B

PosĐộiPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Godoy Cruz crestGodoy Cruz149231661029
L
W
W
L
W
2Estudiantes crestEstudiantes148331991027
W
W
W
L
L
3Defensa y Justicia crestDefensa y Justicia147521713426
W
W
W
D
W
4Boca Juniors crestBoca Juniors147432012825
W
L
W
W
W
5Racing Club crestRacing Club1473424111324
W
W
W
D
L
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Apostas em destaque

Odds Sul-Americana 2026: Boca Juniors é favorito
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