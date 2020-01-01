Sepakbola Menangisi Kepergian Kobe Bryant

Terakhir diperbarui
Komentar()
Getty
Pemain dan klub sepakbola menyampaikan belasungkawa atas kematian tragis sang legenda basket.

Dunia terguncang oleh kabar kematian tragis Kobe Bryant dalam kecelakaan helikopter di usia 41 tahun.

Sang legenda basket tewas bersama delapan orang lain, termasuk putrinya Gianna (13), pada Minggu (26/1) pagi waktu Amerika Serikat.

Menurut laporan TMZ, helikopter yang ditumpangi Kobe terbakar dan berputar-putar di udara sebelum akhirnya jatuh.

Pilihan Editor

Kabar ini tak ayal membuat syok publik dunia. Bukan hanya mereka dari lingkup bola basket, klub-klub dan tokoh sepakbola turut menyampaikan belasungkawa menyusul berita duka ini.

Kobe, yang dipandang salah satu pebasket terbaik sepanjang masa, memang dikenal sebagai penggemar sepakbola.

Kolektor lima gelar juara NBA dengan LA Lakers ini mendukung AC Milan dan pernah terlibat dalam kegiatan komersial bersama nama-nama beken lapangan hijau seperti Lionel Messi serta Ronaldinho.

Messi, Dinho, hingga Cristiano Ronaldo dan Paul Pogba termasuk di antara figur sepakbola yang mengekspresikan dukacita mereka di media sosial atas kepergian sang legenda.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🖤😢 #PrayingForTheBryantFamily

Een bericht gedeeld door Memphis Depay (@memphisdepay) op

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I still can’t believe it. 💔 All my support to the family. 🙏

Een bericht gedeeld door Carles Puyol (@carles5puyol) op

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

😣 Rest In Peace 😢 Prayers To His Family.. #8 #24 blackmamba #Legend 🐐

Een bericht gedeeld door Alex Lacazette (@lacazettealex) op

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Speechless 😶 and shocked!! REST IN HEAVEN MAMBA 🙏🏾

Een bericht gedeeld door Kevin Prince Boateng (@princeboateng) op

 

Tutup