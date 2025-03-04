Joseph Crann

Football Journalist

Joe is an experienced football journalist and reporter who has covered some of the world’s biggest games across the world - from World Cups and the Champions League to play-off finals and African showpieces.



His work has seen him produce content for the likes of the BBC, FourFourTwo, the Guardian and more. He has also spent time as an ambassador for Betway in South Africa, where he was tasked with keeping an eye on all the big leagues around the world, and has written and produced betting content for many years.



Whether it’s the English Football League, Europe’s big five or Africa’s best, Joe has covered it all, and his hefty social media following knows how far-reaching his football knowledge can be.