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Champions League
team-logoVillarreal
Estadio de la Ceramica
team-logoParis Saint-Germain
Book Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain Tickets
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How to get Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Villarreal
Paris Saint-Germain
Champions League

Villarreal take on Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

This upcoming fixture marks an intriguing European battle, as the two clubs have no prior competitive head-to-head meeting recorded in official UEFA competition.

Paris Saint-Germain brings strong momentum into the match, having won three, drawn one, and lost one of their previous five outings.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League kick-off?

Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain kicks off at the Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 4
Estadio de la Ceramica

How to buy Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League tickets?

When looking to secure tickets for the upcoming UEFA Champions League match between Villarreal and Paris Saint-Germain at the Estadio de la Cerámica, supporters have a few primary avenues available:

  • Official Club Ticketing: You can check the official websites of Villarreal CF or Paris Saint-Germain directly. This is typically the primary source for face-value tickets, though availability for high-profile European fixtures usually requires club membership or loyalty points and often sells out quickly.
  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub.
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How much do Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League match vary depending on whether you purchase them through official club channels or secondary resale platforms.

1. Official Club Channels

  • Goal / Behind-the-Goal Tiers (Fondo Norte / Sur): €30 to €50 for upper and lower tiers, providing entry-level viewing options.
  • Lateral / Preferencia Stands: €60 to €110 for mid-range sideline seats.
  • Central Tribuna Stands: €120 to €200+ for premium main stand views.
  • VIP & Hospitality Boxes: €250 to €500+ for luxury packages with exclusive amenities.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

  • Upper Tier / Corner Seats: Starting around €240 to €320 for basic general admission views.
  • Long Side / Lower Tier Blocks: Ranging between €350 and €650 as demand increases for high-profile group stage fixtures.
  • VIP & Premium Resale Packages: Frequently exceed €1,000 to €1,500+ depending on the exact seating block and market availability.
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Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League: Everything you need to know

Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain Form

Villarreal have recorded two wins, no draws, and three losses across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 home win over Levante in LaLiga, following a 1-3 victory away at Malaga. The three defeats in that run include a 3-2 loss to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League and a 2-3 reverse against Deportivo de A Coruna in LaLiga. Across the five matches, Villarreal scored ten goals and conceded nine.

PSG have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-2 away win at Marseille in Ligue 1, and they also beat Brest 1-0 on the road. The standout result in that run was a 6-1 Champions League win over Slovan Bratislava. Their only defeat came against Monaco, losing 2-1. PSG scored twelve goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

VIL

VIL - Form

LEV
W3-1
RMA
L1-0
NAP
W3-1
ELC
D0-0
LIV
L4-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
PSG

PSG - Form

OM
W1-2
LEM
W3-1
MCI
W2-4
STR
W1-3
BAR
W4-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/7
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Villarreal and Paris Saint-Germain has been provided for this fixture. Historical context from previous meetings will be updated when available.

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
3300145+99
W
W
W
2
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
3300123+99
W
W
W
3
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
3300127+59
W
W
W
4
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
3300105+59
W
W
W
5
Real BetisReal BetisBET
330074+39
W
W
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
321072+57
D
W
W
7
ArsenalArsenalARS
321062+47
D
W
W
8
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
3201116+56
L
W
W
9
ComoComoCOM
3201105+56
W
L
W
10
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
320195+46
W
L
W
11
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
320196+36
W
W
L
12
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
320174+36
L
W
W
13
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
320154+16
W
L
W
14
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
3120105+55
D
D
W
15
RomaRomaROM
311185+34
W
L
D
16
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
311143+14
D
W
L
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
311143+14
L
W
D
18
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
31112204
W
L
D
19
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
31028803
L
W
L
20
InterInterINT
310256-13
W
L
L
20
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
310256-13
L
L
W
22
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
310257-23
W
L
L
23
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
310269-33
W
L
L
24
LASKLASKLAS
310269-33
W
L
L
25
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
310236-33
L
W
L
26
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
310248-43
L
W
L
27
LensLensRCL
310237-43
L
L
W
28
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
310249-53
L
W
L
29
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
310238-53
L
L
W
29
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
310238-53
L
W
L
31
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
302139-62
D
L
D
32
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
301247-31
D
L
L
33
VikingVikingVIK
301259-41
L
D
L
34
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
300326-40
L
L
L
35
LilleLilleLIL
3003410-60
L
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
3003113-120
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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