Artificial Intelligence Tooling

GOAL.com uses automated systems and tools, including artificial intelligence, to generate or assist in the creation, translation, summarisation and distribution of certain content, features and answers. This includes, without limitation, GOAL Answers, Ask GOAL‑e, team newsletters and article translations powered by GOAL.e and any other GOAL‑e attributions or user interface surfaces that reference or display GOAL-e or any other AI‑assisted tools or features.



For more detail on this please visit Goal-e