Porto enter this fixture looking to leverage their strong home form and continental experience at the Dragao. Meanwhile, Napoli will be eager to test their squad depth and tactical resilience against tough Portuguese opposition away from home.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for FC Porto vs SSC Napoli, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is FC Porto vs SSC Napoli Champions League kick-off?

FC Porto vs SSC Napoli kicks off at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

Champions League - Game Week 4 4 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Estadio do Dragao

How to buy FC Porto vs SSC Napoli Champions League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming UEFA Champions League match between FC Porto and SSC Napoli at the Estádio do Dragão, you have a few options:

Official Club Ticketing: You can check the official ticketing portals of FC Porto or SSC Napoli. For a home fixture in Porto, tickets are primarily distributed through FC Porto's official member and general public ticket sales channels, while away sections are typically managed through Napoli's ticketing system for registered supporters.

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Champions League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do FC Porto vs SSC Napoli Champions League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the UEFA Champions League match between FC Porto and SSC Napoli vary depending on whether you purchase them through official club channels or secondary resale marketplaces.

1. Official Club Channels

Standard General Admission: Direct purchases through FC Porto's official ticketing portal typically start around €95 to €170 for standard seats, depending on the tier and block location within the Estádio do Dragão.

Hospitality and VIP Packages: Official club VIP and corporate hospitality experiences range significantly higher, starting upwards of €300 to €500+ per person for premium seating and lounge access.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Upper Tier / Behind-the-Goal Seats: Entry-level tickets starting around €85 to €95 depending on current market demand.

Longside / Sideline Seating: Mid-tier and sideline seats generally range between €150 and €300 .

VIP & Hospitality Resale: Premium hospitality tickets can scale up past €1,900 to €2,000 for exclusive pitch-view or executive lounge locations.

FC Porto vs SSC Napoli Champions League: Everything you need to know

FC Porto vs SSC Napoli Form

Porto have recorded four wins and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 home win over Benfica in Liga Portugal, and they also claimed a 4-1 away victory at Casa Pia AC during that run. The one defeat came in the Champions League, where they fell 2-0 to Manchester City. Porto have scored ten goals and conceded four across those five fixtures, with their domestic form particularly convincing.

Napoli have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Fiorentina in Serie A, and their only win in the run was a 1-0 victory over Bologna. Defeats to Arsenal in the Champions League, Inter, and Como in Serie A have compounded a difficult period. Napoli scored five goals and conceded seven across those five outings.

FC Porto vs SSC Napoli: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs on record was a goalless friendly at the Estadio do Dragao on August 8, 2015. Before that, the sides met twice in the 2013-14 Europa League, with Porto winning 1-0 at home before a 2-2 draw in Naples in the return leg. Across the last four recorded meetings, Porto hold two wins to Napoli's none, with two draws.