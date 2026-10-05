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Champions League
team-logoComo
Stadio G. Sinigaglia
team-logoManchester United
Book Como vs Manchester United Tickets
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How to get Como vs Manchester United tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Como
Manchester United
Champions League

Como take on Manchester United in the Champions League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Como take on Manchester United on Wednesday, October 21, 2026 at the Stadio G. Sinigaglia in Como.

Both clubs enter this encounter on the back of impressive Matchday 1 victories in the European tournament's opening round. The match marks the very first official competitive meeting between the two clubs across European competition history.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Como vs Manchester United, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Como vs Manchester United Champions League kick-off?

Como vs Manchester United kicks off at the Stadio G. Sinigaglia in Como, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 3
Stadio G. Sinigaglia

How to buy Como vs Manchester United Champions League tickets?

Several primary channels exist to secure tickets for the UEFA Champions League fixture between Como 1907 and Manchester United at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia:

1. Official Club Box Office (Como 1907)

  • Primary Sales: Como 1907 sells tickets directly through their official ticketing portal and partner platforms.

2. Official Visiting Supporter Allocation (Manchester United)

  • Away Section: Away tickets are allocated through Manchester United directly.
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How much do Como vs Manchester United Champions League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the UEFA Champions League match between Como 1907 and Manchester United vary significantly depending on the channel and seating section:

1. Face-Value Primary Tickets (Como 1907)

  • Standard Home Sections: Face-value tickets sold directly by Como 1907 typically range from €40 to €150, starting at cheaper rates in the Curva behind the goals and increasing for central Tribuna seats.
  • Visiting Away Section: UEFA mandates a €70 cap on official ticket prices for away supporters across all UEFA Champions League matches.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets sell out, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list ticket prices in the following ranges depending on demand and seat location:

  • General Admission: Due to high demand and the venue's limited capacity (~13,600 seats), secondary market resale prices currently start around €680 to €720 for standard entry seats.
  • Average Resale Price: The average price across secondary listings ranges between €1,100 and €1,180.
  • Premium & High-Demand Sections: Central longside seats or premium locations on secondary platforms reach between €1,500 and €2,800+.
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Como vs Manchester United Champions League: Everything you need to know

Como vs Manchester United Form

Como arrive in excellent form, recording four wins and one draw from their last five matches across all competitions. Their only dropped points came in a 1-1 draw at Udinese on the opening weekend of the Serie A season. Since then they have beaten Napoli 2-1 away, Genoa 4-1 away, RB Leipzig 4-1 in the Champions League, and Parma 2-1, scoring 12 goals and conceding just four across those five outings.

Manchester United's last five matches have been inconsistent. Carrick's side earned a 5-2 Premier League win over Ipswich and a 4-0 Champions League victory over Sabah FK, but have since drawn 2-2 with Everton, lost 0-1 to Manchester City in the league, and suffered a 2-3 Carabao Cup defeat to Brighton. United have scored 13 goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

COM

COM - Form

NAP
W1-2
GEN
W1-4
RBL
W4-1
PAR
W2-1
FRC
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
MUN

MUN - Form

EVE
D2-2
SAB
W4-0
MCI
L0-1
BHA
L2-3
FUL
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Como vs Manchester United: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for these two clubs in the provided records. This fixture represents a meeting between sides from different leagues and footballing traditions, with Como's rise to European competition making it a notable encounter.

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
2
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
110050+53
W
3
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
110051+43
W
4
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
110040+43
W
5
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
110031+23
W
8
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
9
LensLensRCL
110032+13
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
9
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
12
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
13
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
13
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
15
ArsenalArsenalARS
110010+13
W
16
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
17
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
19
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
10101101
D
19
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
21
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
100123-10
L
22
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
100123-10
L
22
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
100123-10
L
22
LilleLilleLIL
100123-10
L
25
InterInterINT
100112-10
L
25
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
100112-10
L
27
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
27
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
100101-10
L
29
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
100113-20
L
29
VikingVikingVIK
100113-20
L
31
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
32
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
100114-30
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
100104-40
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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