Palestine Overview

FIFA has officially expanded its global infrastructure footprint by opening two new 'FIFA Arena' mini-pitches in the West Bank. The facilities, located in Marah Rabah and Qusin, aim to provide Palestinian children with a secure environment to play football amid ongoing regional challenges.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino explored ambitious plans with private investors to create a 211-nation Under-15 World Cup inspired by baseball's Little League. The commercial blueprint included staging ceremonies at Walt Disney World and an opening fixture between Israel and Palestine before the concept was quietly shelved ahead of the 2026 World Cup.