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Palestine

Palestine Overview

FIFA Arena at Palestine

FIFA launches new football arenas in Palestine

FIFA has officially expanded its global infrastructure footprint by opening two new 'FIFA Arena' mini-pitches in the West Bank. The facilities, located in Marah Rabah and Qusin, aim to provide Palestinian children with a secure environment to play football amid ongoing regional challenges.

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Infantino proposed U15 World Cup with Israel-Palestine opener

FIFA president Gianni Infantino explored ambitious plans with private investors to create a 211-nation Under-15 World Cup inspired by baseball's Little League. The commercial blueprint included staging ceremonies at Walt Disney World and an opening fixture between Israel and Palestine before the concept was quietly shelved ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

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September 2026
Friendlies
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Palestine
PAL
2
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New Zealand
NZL
2
FT
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Tajikistan
TAD
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Palestine
PAL
October 2026
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China
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Standings

LaLiga crestLaLiga

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
10هانوفر 96 crestهانوفر 96621379-27
W
L
D
W
L
11أوسنابروك crestأوسنابروك6213912-37
D
L
W
W
L
12جريوثر فورث crestجريوثر فورث6132911-26
D
D
L
W
L
13بيليفيلد crestبيليفيلد61231012-25
D
L
D
L
W
14كارلسروه crestكارلسروه6123612-65
L
L
D
L
D
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Norway vs Portugal predictions: Nations League champions to be humbled
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